The Boulder County Commission has the same official position on all three statewide ballot questions Colorado voters are currently deciding: opposed.

The commission released its opposition on:

Amendment 78: requiring direct legislative approval for spending all state spending.

Proposition 119: taxes on recreational marijuana to pay for tutoring and other out-of-school learning opportunities.

Proposition 120: a reduction in the state property tax assessment rate.

The commission said it made its decisions to "reflect the public policy goals and priorities identified to us as important to the residents of Boulder County" after reviewing a staff memo on each one on Tuesday.

"The Boulder county commissioners urge you to vote NO in the three state proposals on this year’s ballot," Matt Jones, the commission chair and a former state senator, said in a statement Wednesday. "They are a step backwards in Colorado’s pursuit of an equitable, transparent, and sustainable fiscal future for our state government. Should they pass, these measures will impact our community’s ability to deliver the services our residents need and rely on.

"We ask Boulder County voters to reject these measures and vote NO on Amendment 78, Proposition 119, and Proposition 120."

The commission also includes Claire Levy, another former state representative, and Marta Loachamin.