A coalition of elected officials and nonprofit organizations is introducing a ballot measure aimed at boosting out-of-school learning opportunities in part by hiking taxes on recreational marijuana sales.

The ballot initiative would create the Colorado Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress Program, which its supporters estimate would put $150 million annually into:

The funds for the program would be drawn from a 5 percent tax increase on recreational marijuana sales. A portion of the revenue generated from leases, rentals, royalties and timber sales on state lands would also help fund the program, which would prioritize students from low-income families that would not otherwise be able to participate in the program’s learning opportunities.

Spokesmen for Boulder-based national cannabis company Terrapin and the Marijuana Industry Group told Colorado Politics their organizations weren't prepared to take a position on the initiative.

Truman Bradley, MIG's executive director, said his organization was broadly supportive of the program's goal but had not convened its board to review the tax increase. Meanwhile, Peter Marcus of Terrapin raised concerns that increasing taxes would drive consumers away from state-regulated dispensaries.

"At some point we're going to wake a dormant black market if we continue to tax cannabis consumers to fix local and state budget holes," Marcus said. "State and local leaders should be working to fund long-term sustainable solutions for our budget problems; not band-aid fixes on the backs of cannabis consumers."