By midnight Wednesday night, it'll all be over but the counting in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, where incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing a stronger-than-expected challenge from Democrat Adam Frisch.
That's the idea, anyway, in a race that has turned into one of the closest congressional contests in the country.
Boebert, who is seeking a second term, holds a slim, 1,122-vote lead over Frisch, for a margin of one-third of a percentage point out of 322,958 votes tallied so far.
Election officials paused vote tabulation late last week while they awaited the arrival of thousands of ballots that could swing the vote either way, including "cured" ballots and ballots cast by military and overseas voters. An unknown but likely small number of provisional ballots could also be reviewed by officials before the unofficial count is considered final.
In Colorado, voters have until eight days after the election to cure their ballots if they forgot to sign the ballot envelope, if the ballot signature doesn’t match signatures on file, or if they are first-time mail-in voters who forgot to include a copy of their ID.
The deadline to cure ballots is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, according to state law. Military and overseas ballots postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day must also be received by Wednesday.
Depending on the final, unofficial vote totals posted by Friday's deadline to complete the count, the race could head to a recount.
Boebert and Frisch flew to Washington, D.C., this week to participate in their respective caucus's post-election activities.
Frisch said he planned to attend the House's new member orientation so he can "hit the ground running" if he prevails.
"We're still in this fight. Just in a holding pattern," Frisch said on Twitter. "As ballots continue to be counted, we continue to feel proud of where we stand and what we've accomplished."
Boebert, too, acknowledged the count isn't over but struck an optimistic note on Twitter.
"Waiting this long for election results is going to make firing Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House that much sweeter," she said.
The Associated Press declared on Wednesday afternoon that Republicans will control the House of Representatives when the next Congress is sworn in after calling the winner in another close race, in California.
In the Colorado district, both candidates' campaigns have been contacting voters whose ballots were rejected, urging them to return a form to election officials or complete the task online before Wednesday's deadline.
A spokeswoman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee told Colorado Politics that the the organization is pitching in to help Frisch's efforts.
Noting that DCCC-backed candidates Brittany Pettersen and Yadira Caraveo won election in Colorado's 7th and 8th congressional districts, respectively, Madison Mundy added in a text message: "[B]ut the work in Colorado is not over. We are coordinating with both the Frisch campaign and Colorado’s Democratic coordinated campaign to cure ballots and ensure every eligible vote is counted in Colorado’s 3rd."
Her counterpart at the Republican National Campaign Committee, Courtney Parella, told the AP: “We’re confident Lauren Boebert will win re-election.”
Ballot cures swung the 2016 election for the 6th Congressional District's representative on the State Board of Education, when a frenzied effort by Democrats helped challenger Rebecca McClellan overcome incumbent Republican Debora Scheffel's initial lead.
Clerks in the sprawling district's 27 counties could start posting updated results as early as Thursday, though some larger counties could wait until Friday, officials said.
An automatic recount is triggered under Colorado law when the margin between the two top finishers is 0.5% or less of the leading candidate's vote total. In the CD 3 race, the difference between Boebert's and Frisch's totals would have to shrink to 810 or fewer votes to trigger a recount at this point.
Either candidate or a political organization can request a recount no matter the margin, if they pay for it.
The deadline for counties to complete an automatic recount is Dec. 13. A requested recount must be completed by Dec. 15.
