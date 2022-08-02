With the major political parties' primaries now out of the way, unaffiliated and third-party candidates are hoping for their shot at elected offices through the petition process.
That process so far has produced seven additional candidates for the November general election out of a total of 16 unaffiliated or third-party candidates who attempted to get on the ballot through the petition process.
Below is a list of candidates who qualified or failed to secure a spot in November, as announced this week by the Secretary of State.
The General Assembly (1,000 valid signatures required)
- Did not qualify: Dino Maniatis, an unaffiliated candidate for House District 3 (Greenwood Village), and Lori Boydston, an unaffiliated candidate for Senate District 4 (Douglas County), failed to submit enough signatures to make the ballot.
- Did not qualify: Drew Haugen, an affiliated candidate for House District 53 (Fort Collins), submitted 1,087 signatures but only 823 were deemed valid.
Maniatis turned in 1,137 signatures but 440 were rejected, leaving him with just 697. Boydston came closer – she turned in 1,204 with 237 deemed not valid, leaving her just 33 short of the 1,000-signature threshold.
Congressional Districts (1,500 valid signatures required)
- Qualified: Steve Yurash, a Colorado Center Party candidate for Congressional District 2, is on the November ballot, turning in 1,537 valid signatures out of 2,164 submitted.
- Did not qualify: Tim Long, a Center Party candidate for Congressional District 8, did not turn in enough signatures to qualify; he submitted 1,725 but 717 were rejected, leaving him almost 500 short.
RTD Board of Directors (250 valid signatures required)
- Qualified: Richard O’Keefe, a nonpartisan candidate for RTD District O (Boulder County) also turned in enough signatures to make the November 8 ballot. O'Keefe needed 250 signatures; he turned in 435, and 347 were deemed valid.
- Did not qualify: Ian Harwick, a nonpartisan candidate for RTD District L (Arvada/North Jefferson County), fell short by 46 signatures. He turned in 282 but 78 were tossed.
- Did not qualify: Kathryn E. Vandegrift, a nonpartisan candidate for RTD District C (Denver), submitted 365 signatures but 133 were rejected, leaving her 18 short.
Those who made the ballot prior to this week:
Erik Davidson, nonpartisan candidate for RTD District I (Broomfield/Longmont)
Vince Buzek, nonpartisan candidate for RTD District J (Westminster/Northglenn)
Harvest Thomas III, nonpartisan candidate for RTD District K (Adams County)
Troy L. Whitmore, nonpartisan candidate for RTD District K
- Lynn Guissinger, nonpartisan candidate for RTD District O (Boulder). Guissinger is considering a bid for House District 10 and may withdraw from the RTD race.
Those who did not make the ballot prior to this week:
- Matt Snider, a Coloraodo Center Party candidate for Senate District 27 (Centennial)
- Vera King, a nonpartisan candidate for RTD District N (Jeffco foothills, including Evergreen)
