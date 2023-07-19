Sen. Rhonda Fields,' D-Aurora, a sponsor of the ghost gun bill, is joined by those she has worked with on gun violence prevention during the past decade.

That includes Tom Mauser (left), whose son Daniel was murdered in 1999 at Columbine High School; former state lawmaker and now Denver District Attorney Beth McCann and Sen. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial, whose son Alex was murdered in the 2012 Aurora Theater shooting. Fields' son, Javad Marshall-Fields, and his fiance, Vivian Wolfe, were murdered in 2005. That prompted Fields to begin working on gun violence and a run for the state legislature.