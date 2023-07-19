State Sen. Rhonda Fields announced Wednesday she will make a bid for Arapahoe County Commission in the 2024 election.
Fields, an Aurora Democrat who has served in the state legislature since 2011, is term-limited out of her Senate seat in 2024. She served six years in the House, and will serve eight years in the Senate at the end of her current term.
In her announcement, Fields said she intends to serve as a "trusted partner" to law enforcement, invest in youth programs that will keep young people out of gang activity and crime; collaborate with seniors, honor veterans and military families, and support Arapahoe County's efforts on economic development.
Fields got into political advocacy after the 2005 murder of her son, Javad Marshall-Fields, and his fiancé, Vivian Wolfe. That led her to the state House in the 2010 election, and to the state Senate in the 2016 election.
She was an ardent opponent of repealing the death penalty, an effort that took seven tries before it succeeded in 2020. Two of the three men on Colorado's death row were convicted of murdering her son and his fiancé. Their sentences were commuted by Gov. Jared Polis after signing the repeal in 2020.
Fields has been one of the legislature's leading advocates for victims' rights and gun violence prevention, sponsoring bills in 2023 on victims' notification and on ghost guns.
She was immediately endorsed by outgoing Commissioner Bill Hollen, who said Fields had been an "ever-vigilant champion of the people of Aurora and Arapahoe County," in public safety, workforce development and early childhood development.
"She's independent, thoughtful, and known for respectfully but effectively taking on legislative leaders of both parties to serve her constituents," Hollen said.
Fields is to date the only candidate who has filed for the District 5 seat.
