Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, left, and Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, the incumbent in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, are in a dead heat more than a year and a half ahead of the 2024 election, according to a poll released on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, by Democratic firm Global Strategy Group. Frisch lost to Boebert by 546 votes in the 2022 election and is seeking a rematch.