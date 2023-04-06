Democrat Lesley Smith, an at-large University of Colorado regent, announced on Thursday that she's launching a campaign for the open House District 49 seat rather than seeking reelection next year to a second term in the statewide position.
Smith, a retired CU scientist and former school board member from Boulder, told Colorado Politics she wants to bring a "scientific approach" to state issues.
“As your next state representative, I will fight to protect our climate and our public lands," she said in a statement.
"I will prioritize education, affordability, the environment, and use a scientific approach to help solve our pressing challenges. I have served the community for over 30 years and am dedicated to the fight to take power back from special interest groups and corporations and put it into the hands of the people, where it belongs.”
The sprawling, largely rural district includes parts of Boulder, Larimer, Clear Creek and Gilpin counties. It's currently represented by state Rep. Judy Amabile, a Boulder Democrat who announced in January that she's running in 2024 for the Senate District 18 seat held by term-limited Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder.
Amabile won her second term last year by an overwhelming margin, defeating Republican nominee Katie Lehr by more than 30 percentage points.
Smith, the first woman aquanaut at the Aquarius underwater research laboratory earlier in her career, is the only candidate who has so far declared an intention to run for the HD 49 seat.
Smith won election to a six-year term on the Board of Regents in 2018 by a 9-point margin. She defeated Republican Ken Monstera, who was appointed to represent the 5th Congressional District on the CU system's governing board in late 2021 and won election last year to serve a full term.
In addition to the presidential race, the at-large regent seat Smith occupies is the only statewide office on Colorado's ballot next year. So far, no candidates have filed to run for the position.
Smith kicks off her campaign with a number of high-profile endorsements, including several current and former regents and numerous mayors and other local elected officials.
“Lesley Smith is a dedicated public servant for our community, never afraid to tackle a tough issue," Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett said in a release. "As a representative, I know she will work hard to protect our climate and champion public education. I am proud to support Lesley for HD-49.”
Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt, a former state lawmaker, called Smith "the right choice" to represent the district.
Said Arndt: “From her groundbreaking work in the scientific field to her dedication to education in Colorado, Lesley Smith is driven to find progressive solutions to problems and fights to improve the lives of those she represents."
Other Smith endorsers include Boulder Boulder City Council members Matt Benjamin, Rachel Friend, Bob Yates, Tara Winer; CU Regents Callie Rennison and Ilana Spiegel; State Board of Education members Kathy Plomer, Rhonda Solis, Lisa Escárcega, Karla Esser, and Rebecca McClellan; state Rep. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada; and former House Speaker Alice Madden, D-Boulder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.