Former U.S. Rep. Betsy Markey on Monday endorsed Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, one of the Democrats challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
Markey, a Fort Collins Democrat, represented the Republican-leaning 4th Congressional District for a single term starting in 2009 after unseating Republican U.S. Rep. Marilyn Musgrave, whose unwavering brand of conservative politics has drawn comparison to the outspoken Boebert.
Markey said that Stout's breadth of experience and roots in the community have prepared her to represent the 3rd CD, which covers most of the Western Slope and parts of Southern Colorado.
“Having grown up in Grand Junction, she has served her community as a volunteer, non-profit director and now as mayor," Markey said in a statement released by Stout's campaign. "She will bring that same passion, integrity and hard work to Congress as she represents all interests in this vast and important area of Colorado.”
Stout said in a statement that she was grateful for Markey's support, calling her record of service "a masterclass in working across the aisle to do the most good for her community, uplifting working families, and defending our freedoms."
After losing her bid for a second term in Congress in 2010 to Republican Cory Gardner, Markey served two years in the Obama administration as assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs in the Department of Homeland Security. Following an unsuccessful run for state treasurer, Markey was appointed regional administrator for the Small Business Administration and later directed the Colorado Office of Economic Development and Trade.
Stout is one of three Democrats running in a primary for the chance to take on Boebert, the Silt Republican seeking a third term in 2024 after winning reelection last year by fewer than 600 votes in the closest congressional race in the country.
Former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch, the Democrat who narrowly lost to Boebert in 2022, is seeking the nomination again this cycle, as is first-time candidate Adam Withrow.
Frisch's pollster, Colorado-based Keating Research, said last week that its recent polling found Frisch leading Boebert by 2 percentage points among the district's likely voters, making for a statistical tie.
The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the seat as a toss-up, citing Frisch's early fundraising lead over — the Democrat reported raising more than three times as much as the incumbent in the most recent quarter — as well as Boebert's confrontational demeanor.
Earlier this month, Boebert drew a primary challenge from first-time candidate Jeff Hurd, a Grand Junction attorney and former chairman of the board at the local chamber of commerce.
