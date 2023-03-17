A national group aligned with House Republicans on Friday announced a six-figure ad campaign, calling on U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo to back GOP legislation meant to increase domestic oil and gas production.
The Thornton Democrat is one of 12 House Democrats targeted with $1.5 million worth of TV and digital ads from American Action Network, a nonprofit tied to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's Congressional Leadership Fund, the group said in a release.
A spokeswoman for the group told Colorado Politics that it's spending just over $150,000 targeting Caraveo with the message, which is set to run in heavy rotation during the March Madness college basketball tournament on broadcast, cable and digital platforms, as well as during local news shows.
Caraveo, a former state lawmaker and pediatrician, narrowly won election last year in Colorado's new 8th Congressional District, a nearly evenly divided seat that covers parts of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties north of the Denver metro area.
This week, Caraveo landed on a list of House Democrats considered vulnerable by the House Republicans' campaign arm, just days after House Democrats named her to a program for incumbents defending battleground seats. The seat is ranked as a toss-up by multiple nonpartisan election analysts.
Caraveo has yet to draw a Republican challenger in next year's election.
The 30-second ad urges viewers to tell Caraveo to support the H.R. 1, dubbed the Lower Energy Costs Act, wide-ranging legislation its sponsors say will remove barriers to domestic oil and gas production.
Over unsettling graphics — including grainy photos of Caraveo and other Democratic officials, along with shots of a gas stove burning and a flatulent cow — the menacing-sounding narrator says, "Biden and the left’s woke ideology is insane, and it’s costing us at home and at the pump."
Dan Conston, the president of the group paying for the ads, blasted what he terms "the left's costly war on energy" in a statement.
“Congress must seize the opportunity now to pass generational legislation that will reduce costs for American families, streamline critical construction projects and bolster our national security," Conston said.
It's the second round of six-figure spending the organization has directed at Caraveo this month, following an ad that called on the Democrat to oppose cuts to Medicare, something the pediatrician says she wholeheartedly agrees with.
Caraveo told Colorado Politics she hasn't taken a position on the bill but plans to review it when it makes its way to the House floor, which could be as soon as the end of the month.
“The oil and gas industry is a massive driver of our state economy, and I’m proud to represent Weld and Adams Counties, the top two oil producing counties in Colorado," Caraveo said via a spokeswoman.
“As a doctor, what I won't do is let Big Oil companies that made record profits last year expose Colorado families to harmful toxic pollution. I will give full and fair consideration to the Lower Energy Costs Act when it’s considered on the House floor and look forward to continuing my work protecting jobs in Colorado and lowering costs for hardworking families.”
