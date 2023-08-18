Colorado Republicans are throwing a watch party on Wednesday in Douglas County for the first GOP presidential primary debate, the state party said.
At least eight candidates say they've qualified for a spot on stage in Milwaukee, though the primary frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, plans to skip the debate to join former Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an online interview, The New York Times reported on Friday.
In addition to Trump, the Republicans who so far appear to have met the Republican National Committee's polling and fundraising requirements to join the debate include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burguml. Christie, like Trump, hasn't signed a pledge to support the GOP nominee.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said on Friday that he has qualified, but multiple news outlets said the RNC hasn't determined whether he has.
The state GOP's watch party is set to start at 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Wide Open Saloon in Sedalia. The debate, scheduled to air on Fox News and streaming platforms, is set for 7-9 p.m.
Organizers of the watch party say they plan to conduct a straw poll after the debate to declare a winner.
The party will be hosted by the Colorado Republican Party and co-hosted by former congressional candidate Laurel Imer and the Jefferson, Douglas and Arapahoe County GOPs.
Tickets are required, organizers said. They cost $30 per person and $55 for a couple and will cover food and non-alcoholic beverages for the evening.
The saloon's doors swing open for debate-watchers at 6 p.m. An after-party is scheduled to commence after the debate finishes at 9 p.m.
Trump's interview will be playing on some screens at the Colorado watch party, an organizer told Colorado Politics.
Organizers said attendees will be able to watch pre-recorded remarks from Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams, who plans to attend the debate in person, along with Colorado RNC members Randy Corporon and Vera Ortegon.
