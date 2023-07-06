Adam Frisch, the Colorado Democrat running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in next year's election, raised more than $2.6 million in the second quarter, smashing records for the most money raised from donors by a challenger in a House race in an off-year, his campaign said Thursday.
Frisch, who came within 546 votes of Boebert in last year's election in the closest House race in the country, has raised a total of $4.4 million from nearly 85,000 individual donors since launching his bid for a rematch in February. In the quarter ending June 30, his campaign received more than 81,000 donations averaging $32, his campaign said.
“Boebert continues to vote against the interests of her constituents while devoting her time to ‘angertainment’ antics that do nothing to help CO-3," Frisch said in a statement. "We can do better than Boebert, and thanks to our generous supporters, we will defeat her in 2024.”
A poll released in April from a Democratic firm showed Boebert and Frisch tied among likely voters, with each at 45% support.
Frisch, a business owner and former Aspen city council member, plans to report $2.5 million cash on hand at the end of the period. Reports covering the three-month period are due to the Federal Election Commission by July 15.
Boebert, who has yet to release her second-quarter fundraising figures, trailed Frisch by nearly $1 million in first-quarter fundraising, when he brought in nearly $1.75 million and she raised just over $763,000.
Frisch's campaign said he's received donations from all 50 states and all 27 counties in the sprawling 3rd Congressional District, which covers most of the Western Slope, Pueblo County and Southern Colorado. He doesn't accept donations from corporate political action committees.
Boebert's campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in April included Boebert on a list of targeted Republicans. Earlier this spring, House Republicans put Boebert at the top its own list of the most vulnerable GOP incumbents in next year's election.
Once considered a swing district, Colorado's 3rd CD hasn't sent a Democrat to Washington since three-term U.S. Rep. John Salazar lost a bid for reelection in 2010 to Republican Scott Tipton. Boebert unseated Tipton in a GOP primary in 2020.
Frisch isn't the only Democrat running in the district. Gunnison veterinarian Debby Burnett, one of 12 Democrats who campaigned for the seat last year, is running again and reported raising about $1,200 in the first quarter.
Editor's note: This developing story has been updated.
