If there was any doubt that Colorado's 3rd District will be home to the state's most expensive congressional race next year, it's likely been removed after first-quarter fundraising totals posted over the weekend.
Adam Frisch, the leading Democrat challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's bid for a third term, outraised the incumbent by nearly $1 million — and hauled in more dough during the three-month period than all the candidates in Colorado's seven other congressional districts combined.
Frisch reported receipts totaling nearly $1.75 million for the quarter, which ended on March 31. The outspoken Boebert, who led Colorado's congressional candidates in quarterly fundraising through most of the last election cycle, raised just over $763,000 during the period.
Frisch announced his total earlier this month. It's more than twice as much as any congressional challenger has raised in Colorado in a single quarter in an off year.
Boebert narrowly won reelection last year in what turned out to be the closest congressional race in the country. After a recount — mandatory under state law because the initial results were so close — she prevailed by just 546 votes in the Republican-leaning district, which covers most of the Western Slope and Southern Colorado, including Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley.
The seat has already been targeted for the 2024 election by both parties' House campaign committees. Earlier this month a Democratic-leaning nonprofit announced plans to mount a well-funded campaign to draw attention to the incumbent's record.
A poll released last week by a Democratic firm showed Boebert and Frisch tied, with each receiving 45% support.
Frisch, who launched his bid for a 2024 rematch in mid-February, reported disbursements totaling $829,000 and finished the quarter with nearly $1.3 million in the bank. Boebert reported spending just over $500,000 for the period and had $1,028,000 on hand.
Democrats Debby Burnett and David Karpas have also filed to run for the seat. They each reported raising less than $10,000.
Frisch's campaign compared his fundraising totals to the incumbent's in a release on Monday, noting that nearly 60% of the Democrat's donations came from small-dollar donors — with contributions under $200 — while about 40% of Boebert's funds came from the same type of donor.
“Boebert’s fundraising numbers reaffirm that her days in Congress are numbered because she continues to ignore the needs of her district and instead prioritizes being a leader of the angertainment industry," Frisch said in the release.
Boebert sounded the alarm on Monday in a fundraising email.
"The radical left thinks that I’m vulnerable," she wrote. "They smell blood in the water. And they are showing it with this massive fundraising haul."
The two leading 3rd CD candidates' fundraising towered above the totals reported by candidates running in the rest of the state.
Congressional candidates were required to file quarterly reports with the Federal Election Commission by midnight Saturday.
In what's shaping up to be Colorado's other competitive congressional race on next year's ballot, Democratic U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo reported raising just over $350,000. After spending about $75,000, she had just under $300,000 on hand at the end of the quarter.
Caraveo, a Thornton pediatrician, won the state's new, evenly divided 8th Congressional District last year by just over 1,500 votes. While both national parties' House campaign committees are targeting the seat — covering parts of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties — as a toss-up in 2024, Caraveo has yet to draw a Republican challenger.
Elsewhere in Colorado, three Democratic incumbents who have yet to draw opponents each raised six-figure sums.
Three-term U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, the Lafayette Democrat who represents the overwhelmingly Democratic 2nd Congressional District, raised $285,000 for the quarter, spend a little over $350,000 and finished with nearly $1.8 million in the bank. His district, anchored by Boulder and Larimer counties, covers much of Northwestern Colorado, including the ski corridor on Interstate 70.
Freshman U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Lakewood Democrat, raised $218,000, spent almost $60,000 and had $167,000 on hand. She won election last year by a wide margin to the open 7th Congressional District seat, which was initially pegged as a battleground last year but has yet to show up on national target lists for 2024.
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, a Centennial Democrat serving his third term, reported raising $115,000, spent $321,000 and had nearly $1.4 million on hand. He represents the Democratic-leaning 6th Congressional District, covering Aurora and much of the south metro area.
The state's three longest-serving House members, who each represent safe seats, all raised in the mid-five figure range.
In the heavily Democratic, Denver-based 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, who is serving her 14th term, raised about $66,000, reported $110,000 in disbursements and had just over $300,000 on hand.
Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a five-term incumbent in the solidly Republican 4th Congressional District, raised $60,000 for the quarter, spent $77,000 and finished with with a little over $520,000 in the bank. Buck's district includes parts of Weld and Douglas counties as well as most of the Eastern Plains.
His fellow Republican, 10-term U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, represents the El Paso County-based, heavily GOP 5th Congressional District. He raised just over $50,000, spent close to $46,000 and had around $200,000 on hand.
No one has yet filed to run against DeGette. Buck and Lamborn have each drawn Democratic challengers, though none reported raising more than a few thousand dollars.
