While he has yet to draw a Republican opponent, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser continued to raise money for his re-election bid at a record-setting pace, finishing the year's final quarter with more than $2.2 million in the bank, the Democrat's campaign said Thursday.
Weiser, a former dean of the University of Colorado law school and Obama-era Justice Department official, saw his fundraising slow slightly in the just-completed fourth quarter but still managed to pull in more than $434,000 for the three-month period, topping $2.7 million for the cycle, according to Jacob Becklund, Weiser's campaign manager. The total includes quarterly hauls topping $500,000 in each of the year's preceding quarters.
“We continue to see strong support for our work addressing the opioid epidemic, returning money to Coloradans’ pocketbooks by holding irresponsible companies accountable, protecting public safety and protecting Colorado’s land, air, and water," Weiser said in a statement. "I’m proud to have earned the support of so many Coloradans and look forward to continuing our important work.”
Through Dec. 31, Weiser has received contributions from just short of 6,000 donors, Becklund told Colorado Politics, with 79% of them listing Colorado addresses in 163 cities and towns.
Campaign finance reports for state-level candidates are due to the Colorado Secretary of State's office by Jan. 18. U.S. House and Senate candidates have until Jan. 31 to file their fourth-quarter reports with the Federal Election Commission.
Weiser launched his campaign for a second term in September with a statewide tour and a roster of endorsements from nearly every Democrat elected to state-level office in Colorado, with only Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who doesn't make endorsements, on the sidelines.
Republicans have struggled to find a candidate willing to run against Weiser. GOP consultants tell Colorado Politics that recruitment efforts have been stalled for months, noting with a touch of hyperbole that every Republican office-holder with a law degree — a requirement for the job — has passed on the opportunity.
Weiser defeated Republican George Brauchler, a former three-term district attorney from the 18th Judicial District, by 6.5 points in 2018 after Brauchler jumped to the AG's race from the gubernatorial primary.
Brauchler, who has been lobbing a steady stream of criticism at Weiser on social media in recent months, didn't respond to an inquiry from Colorado Politics asking whether he's weighing a rematch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.