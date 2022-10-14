The Democratic Attorneys General Association on Friday launched a $2 million ad campaign aimed at Colorado Republican attorney general nominee John Kellner over the prosecutor's support for the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Kellner, the district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, is challenging Attorney General Phil Weiser, the Democratic incumbent who is seeking reelection to a second term.
"John Kellner supports the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision giving politicians the power to outlaw abortion, with no exceptions for rape or incest," says the narrator of a 30-second TV ad released Friday by the Colorado People’s Lawyer Project, DAGA's independent expenditure committee in Colorado. The ad includes footage of Kellner calling himself a supporter of the high court's June 24 ruling.
The Democratic group is spending about $1.75 million to run the spot on broadcast and cable stations statewide and approximately $250,000 on digital ads delivering the same message, a spokeswoman said.
"It's going to take a lot more than $2 million for voters to forget about the $31 billion cost of crime in Colorado that is costing each Coloradan more than $5,000 per year," Kellner campaign spokeswoman Holly Horn told Colorado Politics of the Democrats' ad campaign.
DAGA's Colorado ad joins state airwaves already crowded with attacks on Republican candidates over the ruling, including a TV ad released earlier this week by Weiser's campaign contrasting the Democrat's positions with Kellner's on abortion rights and gun control, part of his campaign's $2.2 million fall advertising buy.
A spokesman for the Republican Attorneys General Association said in an email that their opponents' heavy spending suggests that Democrats know Weiser is in trouble.
"Phil Weiser and the Democrats must be seeing the writing on the wall about the Colorado AG race," RAGA Executive Director Peter Bisbee said. "Despite considerable spending by the Weiser campaign and their liberal allies, Coloradans are not sold on Phil Weiser and his woke policies. RAGA remains committed to helping proven prosecutor John Kellner through a substantial financial investment.”
RAGA has yet to approach the group's spending level in the 2018 Colorado race, when it poured roughly $6 million into the state. According to campaign finance reports, the Republican group has so far spent in the neighborhood of $350,000 on digital ads and mailers but doesn't appear to have reserved any TV time yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.