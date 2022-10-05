Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold narrates versions of a her second general election TV ad in English and in Spanish, the Democrat's campaign announced Wednesday.
Griswold, who is bilingual, says in both versions of the 30-second spot that her family relied on food stamps when she was growing up in rural Colorado and that she was the first member of her family to go to a four-year college.
"I know first-hand that everyone deserves a voice," she says. "It’s why, as secretary of state, I’m protecting every Coloradan’s right to vote — Republican, Democrat and unaffiliated alike — because every voice matters.”
Produced by powerhouse Democratic media firm Putnam Partners, the ad is set to start airing Wednesday statewide on broadcast, cable and digital platforms, her campaign said. The new ad goes into rotation with her first ad, which launched last week and describes steps Griswold says she's taken to make it easier for Coloradans to vote by mail or in person. Both ads are part of a $2.2 million ad buy set to run through Election Day.
Griswold is facing a challenge from Republican Pam Anderson, a former Jefferson County clerk and past president of the Colorado County Clerks Association.
Anderson hasn't said whether she plans to go up on TV.
Mail ballots start going out to most Colorado voters in less than two weeks. They're due back to county clerks by 7 p.m. Nov. 8.
According to campaign finance reports filed on Tuesday, Griswold raised an additional $188,000 for the two weeks that ended on Sept. 28, bringing the Democrat's total fundraising for the cycle to just under $4 million. She finished with about $350,000 on hand after spending just under $155,000 in the period.
Anderson reported raising $33,500 over the same two-week period for a total of $250,000 raised by her campaign, plus $40,000 in loans from the candidate. After spending around $4,300 during the reporting period, the Republican finished with about $73,000 in the bank.
State-level candidates are required to file additional campaign finance reports on Oct. 17 and 31, with a post-election report due on Dec. 13.
