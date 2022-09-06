Colorado Gov. Jared Polis launched the first TV ad of his reelection campaign Tuesday with a spot touting cost-saving measures the Democrat says are definitely not attributable to his signature pair of blue sneakers.
The 30-second spot, the first salvo in a $3.4 million TV ad buy announced this spring, is set to air statewide on TV and streaming platforms, his campaign said.
The ad features a series of brief clips from news reports describing some of his administration's achievements, including capping copays on insulin and establishing free, full-day kindergarten.
"It's gotta be those shoes," says a woman as footage of the pair of brightly colored footwear favored by Polis steps across the screen.
"It’s definitely not the shoes," Polis says. "And we’ve got a lot more work to do. But whatever the challenge is, every step of the way, I’ll always keep doing what’s right for Colorado."
Polis, a wealthy tech entrepreneur who served five terms in the U.S. House before winning election as governor four years ago, has cultivated attention to the comfortable shoes he wears in all sorts of settings, even dubbing his inaugural celebration the Blue Sneaker Ball.
The ad, the Polis campaign said in a release, "highlights how the energetic governor and administration are delivering on major commitments to Colorado while lowering costs for families and making sure they can hold on to their hard earned money."
Polis is facing a challenge from University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, the only Republican holding statewide office. A spokeswoman for Ganahl, who has yet to hit the air with a general election ad, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the new Polis ad.
Republicans have criticized Polis for claiming credit for returning excess revenue to Colorado taxpayers earlier this summer in accordance with a state constitutional mandate. Democrats counter that it took legislation and the governor's signature to distribute the funds as checks ahead of next year's tax-filing season.
