In this file photo, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, left, and state Sen. Brittany Pettersen, both Colorado Democrats, pose for a selfie at Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Marade — a combination march and parade — on Jan. 21, 2019. On Jan. 28, 2022, Bennet endorsed Pettersen for the 7th Congressional District seat held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, who announced earlier that he isn't seeking a ninth term.