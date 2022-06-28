U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, a Denver Democrat, and U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a Windsor Republican, sailed to victories Tuesday over first-time candidates in their respective primaries in Colorado.
DeGette, who has represented the Denver-based 1st Congressional District since 1996, fended off a spirited challenge from Neal Walia, who ran against the incumbent from the left, with roughly 85% of the vote, according to preliminary, unofficial returns.
"I am deeply honored that the people of CD 1 have trusted me to represent them in Congress for another two years," DeGette told Colorado Politics in an email. "I will continue our work as we fight for justice and a better life for the working people of our country. Now, we must turn our focus to November and keeping our majority in Congress and gaining seats in the Senate. These fights run right through Colorado."
Jennifer Qualtieri, a GOP activist and first-time candidate, is the Republican nominee in the heavily Democratic district.
Buck, seeking a fifth term in the heavily Republican 4th Congressional District, which covers Douglas County and most of the Eastern Plains, appeared to be on defeating surprise opponent Bob Lewis by about 50 points.
"I am honored and grateful that Colorado’s 4th Congressional District voters have put their faith in me again as their Republican nominee," Buck said in a statement. After thanking Lewis for a "spirited" challenge, Buck added that he will "continue to fight against the radical left in Congress and develop conservative solutions for our nation's challenges as part of the Republican majority in the new Congress."
Democrat Ike McCorkle, who ran unsuccessfully against Buck two years ago, is the Democratic nominee in the largely rural 4th CD.
Candidates were unopposed for the nomination in both major parties in Colorado's 2nd and 6th districts, which are both represented by incumbent Democrats.
In the Democratic-leaning 2nd CD, which covers Boulder County and much of Northwestern Colorado, Republican Marshall Dawson, an engineer, is hoping to deny U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat, a third term.
Navy veteran Steve Monahan is the Republican nominee in the Democratic-leaning suburban 6th Congressional District, where he will be facing two-term U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, a Centennial Democrat.
