U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn won the Republican nomination for a ninth term representing the 5th Congressional District on Tuesday, according to early, unofficial primary returns.
With just under 50% of the vote, Lamborn was ahead of leading challenger Dave Williams, a three-term state lawmaker from Colorado Springs, by about 20 points. Republicans Rebecca Keltie, a Navy veteran and nonprofit executive, and business owner Andrew Heaton were trailing.
The heavily Republican district covers most of El Paso County.
Democrat David Torres held the lead by about 10 points over Michael Colombe in early returns in his party's primary for the seat.
In April, Williams sued to have his name listed on the ballot along with the phrase "Let's Go Brandon" — code for an obscene insult aimed at President Joe Biden — claiming it was his nickname, but the courts disagreed.
Facing an ongoing ethics investigation on charges he misused his office for personal gain, Lamborn also came under heavy criticism from his GOP challengers over former President Trump's decision to relocate U.S. Space Command's permanent headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Ala. The decision is under review by the Biden Administration, at Lamborn's insistence.
Lamborn, a lawyer and former state lawmaker, has only made it to the November ballot twice in his nine runs for the congressional seat without facing a primary.
Lamborn and Williams have been trading blows on the airwaves in a series of blistering attack ads. At one point earlier this month, Williams asked local prosecutors to consider filing criminal charges against Lamborn under a Colorado law that makes it a misdemeanor to spread false information in a political campaign.
If he wins reelection in November — and Republicans take the gavel in the U.S. House — Lamborn is in line to chair the powerful strategic forces subcommittee on the House Armed Services Committee.
