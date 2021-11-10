Former Trump national security advisor Robert O'Brien is headlining a high-dollar fundraiser Saturday for Republican Eli Bremer, a leading candidate in the crowded GOP primary for the Colorado Senate seat held by Democrat Michael Bennet.

In what appears to be a first among major Republican candidates in Colorado this cycle, donors will be able to attend the fundraiser in Palm Desert, California, or tune in remotely to a livestream of the event, Bremer's campaign said.

In a statement to Colorado Politics, Bremer said he's excited that donors from across the country can attend the virtual event.

"Secretary O’Brien’s support is allowing us to further leverage technology in ways not previously seen in Colorado," he said. "We are running a creative and innovative campaign which I am extremely proud of as we work harder and smarter to reach voters more efficiently. Thinking differently is vital to winning next year, and we are constantly looking for new ways to engage Coloradans."

Bremer shrugged off news that O'Brien was among 13 former high-level Trump administration officials named in a report released Tuesday by the Office of Special Counsel, which said they violated a federal law that prohibits government officials from using their positions to influence elections.

Acting in their official capacities, the report charges, the officials supported candidates and promoted Trump's re-election and, with the administration's blessing, exhibited a “willfull disregard for the Hatch Act.”

“The cumulative effect of these repeated and public violations was to undermine public confidence in the nonpartisan operation of government,” investigators wrote. They noted that none of the officials faced consequences and added that “such flagrant and unpunished violations erode the principal foundation of our democratic system — the rule of law.”

"Everything now has become so politicized," Bremer told Colorado Politics. "One of the tools that has unfortunately been used — you saw this with impeachment — is you make an accusation and then you're guilty until proven innocent."

Regarding O'Brien's inclusion in the report, he added: "I don't think it was found to be a violation, I think it was an accusation."

While O'Brien raised eyebrows for making taxpayer-funded stops in key swing states in the days before last year's November election, investigators cited a June 2020 appearance in his official capacity on a talk radio show, when O'Brien was asked a question about foreign policy but "instead argued for President Trump's reelection."

Others named in the report were former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, senior presidential advisor Jared Kushner, former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior policy advisor Stephen Miller.

Last month, O'Brien and other former top Trump officials launched American Global Strategies, a consulting firm aimed at helping companies across a range of industries navigate the federal government, global challenges and crisis management.

O'Brien served as national security advisor from September 2019 until Trump left office. An attorney and Army veteran, he was considered for an appoint as secretary of the Navy.

Before succeeding John Bolton as Trump's fourth national security advisor, O'Brien served for 18 months as the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs and helped secure the release of American Andrew Brunson, a pastor who had been imprisoned in Turkey for two years.

Tickets to the Saturday afternoon fundraiser range from $250 for individuals to $1,000 for VIPs and $2,900 for members of the host committee. Tickets for virtual attendees are prices $10 to $50. Bremer's campaign said it will be the seventh big-ticket fundraiser the campaign has held, including recent events in Dallas and the Washington, D.C., area.

Bremer, a 2008 Olympian and former chairman of the El Paso County GOP, is one of eight Republicans challenging Bennet, who is seeking a third term.

Bremer reported raising $253,838 in his campaign's first quarter and had $209,366 on hand at the end of September — more than the others in the race at that point, though several heavyweights jumped in at the beginning of October and won't report fundraising totals until the end of January.

Bennet reported raising just over $2 million for the most recent quarter and ended the period with $3.5 million in the bank.

Others running in the GOP primary include state Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City, business owners Gino Campana and Joe O'Dea, Army veteran and former oil and gas executive Erik Aadland, ex-talk radio host Deborah Flora, former congressional candidate Peter Yu and nonprofit founder Juli Henry.

The candidates who make the ballot will face off in a primary election on June 28, 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.