The retired Coast Guard rear admiral who served as former President Donald Trump's third homeland security and counterterrorism advisor is endorsing Colorado U.S. Senate candidate Gino Campana, calling the Fort Collins Republican the best choice to take on Democrat Michael Bennet in next year's election.

Peter J. Brown said Wednesday that Campana, the son of an Italian immigrant, understands the importance of a "fair and robust" immigration system and recognizes that politicians have "failed in their duty" to establish such a system.

Campana, Brown said in a written statement, "will work for a system that encourages the legal immigration of future Americans that love and care about our country and our values, future Americans who want to pursue the American dream and will fight for this country so their children and their children’s children can reap the benefits of the American dream." He added that Campana will make sure the department has resources and policies in place to prevent illegal immigration.

"As a commissioned officer in the United States Coast Guard, I swore to uphold our constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic," Brown said. "As deputy assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism, I worked to implement a national security strategy that was based on protecting the American people, homeland, and way of life; promoting American prosperity; preserving peace through strength; and advancing American influence."

Added Brown: "Gino Campana is a strong conservative who will support our Constitution, ensure strong national security and homeland security, and promote prosperity and opportunity for Coloradans and all Americans. Gino is a father, a builder, and a patriot, who understands that the most fundamental duty of our elected officials is to keep us safe. Gino supports strong border security to stem the deadly flow of illegal drugs, such as cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, which bring death and heartbreak to American families, including over 1,300 overdose deaths in Colorado in 2020 alone."

After serving six months as a top White House advisor, Trump named Brown in 2020 to oversee Puerto Rico’s recovery following hurricane and earthquake damage. In September 2019, the admiral took the heat for Trump after the president asserted erroneously that Alabama was in the path of Hurricane Dorian days after the storm had changed course.

Campana, a real estate developer, is one of eight Republicans vying for the nomination to challenge Bennet, who is seeking a third term.

A year ago, Trump nominated Campana to serve as chairman of the Public Buildings Reform Board, an entity devoted to reducing the federal government's real estate holdings, but the Senate didn't confirm him to the position.

Campana said he was honored to receive the endorsement.

"As one of our nation’s leading homeland security experts, I am happy to have him supporting our efforts for a safer and more secure Colorado," Campana said. "With Biden’s and Bennet’s open borders policy coupled with their mismanagement of COVID-19, it is time for new leadership — I am honored that Admiral Brown sees me as the solution to fix the multitude of problems facing our country today.”

Other Republicans running in the primary are state Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City, Olympian and former El Paso County GOP official Eli Bremer, construction company owner Joe O'Dea, Army veteran and former oil and gas executive Erik Aadland, ex-talk radio host Deborah Flora, former congressional candidate Peter Yu and nonprofit founder Juli Henry.

The primary is June 28, 2022.