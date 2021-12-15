Calling her a "fearless leader," former President Donald Trump on Wednesday formally endorsed U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's run for a second term in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
"Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done a fantastic job in her first term representing Colorado’s Third District," Trump said in a statement. "She is a fearless leader, a defender of the America First Agenda, and a fighter against the Loser RINOs and Radical Democrats. She will continue to be tough on Crime, strong on Borders, and always protect our under-siege Second Amendment. Lauren has my Complete and Total Endorsement for her reelection!"
The former president's endorsement comes on the heels of the House voting along party lines late Tuesday to approve an anti-Islamophobia bill in response to remarks made by Boebert suggesting U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota Democrat who sponsored the bill, is a terrorist and member of the "jihad squad."
Introducing the bill, which would establish a special envoy position at the State Department to monitor and fight Islamophobia worldwide, U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat, said without naming Boebert that the House was considering the legislation because a colleague "told a completely fabricated story again and again that implies a Muslim colleague is a terrorist " He added that the remarks were “a stain on this entire institution."
Trump endorsed Boebert last summer after she defeated U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, the five-term Republican who had been one of the Trump campaign's state co-chairs, in a GOP primary.
Boebert is facing a primary challenge from first-time candidate Marina Zimmerman. State Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, has said he's considering running in the Republican-leaning district, which covers the Western Slope and much of southern Colorado, including Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley.
Trump doesn't boast a strong track record endorsing candidates in Colorado. Other than Boebert, who won election last year, Trump gave his stamp of approval to Tipton, gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton and former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, who all lost.
