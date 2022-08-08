In this file photo, former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo, a Lakewood Republican, introduces then-U.S. Senate candidate Erik Aadland on Sept. 11, 2021, at a campaign event at a Lakewood park. Aadland switched to the congressional race in Colorado's 7th District months later and won the GOP primary in June 2022. Tancredo endorsed Aadland's congressional bid on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.