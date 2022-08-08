Former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo formally endorsed Republican Erik Aadland in the race for the open seat in Colorado's 7th Congressional District, saying the West Point Military Academy graduate has "demonstrated his patriotism as a decorated combat veteran."
Aadland, a former manager for an oil and gas company, is running against Democratic nominee state Sen. Brittany Pettersen in the Jefferson County-based district. The Democratic-leaning seat has been represented since 2007 by Democrat Ed Perlmutter, who announced earlier this year that he isn't seeking a ninth term.
"Erik Aadland demonstrated his patriotism as a decorated combat veteran," Tancredo said in a statement. "We share a deeply abiding love for our country. Erik possesses both the knowledge and the character to fight for meaningful change in Washington. Particularly, he understands that our national security and public safety are vital issues predicated on securing our borders and ending the crisis of uncontrolled mass migration."
A three-time candidate for governor, Tancredo mounted a 2008 presidential campaign focused on the hardline immigration policies the former civics teacher championed during the five terms he represented the 6th Congressional District. He served as regional director for the U.S. Department of Education under presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.
It's the second time Tancredo has endorsed Aadland and the second endorsement he's made in the district this cycle. Last fall Tancredo threw his backing behind Aadland's bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Michael Bennet and endorsed Laurel Imer in the 7th CD race, before Perlmutter announced he was retiring. After Aadland switched races a few months later, Tancredo reaffirmed his support for Imer, a former legislative candidate and avid supporter of former President Donald Trump, but she finished third in the primary behind Aadland and economist Tim Reichert.
Aadland welcomed Tancredo's support in a statement released by his campaign.
“Rep. Tancredo once said, 'Our Founders were not naïve simpletons. They understood that human freedom is a fragile thing, that eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.’ It’s a wise saying from a wise man, and one with which I agree," Aadland said. "Lack of vigilance at the border has led to rampant human and drug trafficking that is claiming many innocent lives. Our leadership is obligated to put a stop to this crisis, and I pledge to be a part of that effort. I am deeply appreciative of Rep. Tancredo’s previous work on this issue, and deeply grateful for his endorsement."
Pettersen said in a statement to Colorado Politics that Tancredo's endorsement reflects poorly on her Republican opponent.
"It makes sense that Tom Tancredo would endorse Erik Aadland, because they're from the same extreme fringe of the Republican Party," Pettersen wrote in an email. "From Tancredo's vocal defense of the white nationalist hate group VDARE to his history of ties to more hate groups like the League of the South, he and Aadland clearly share a set of values that are wildly out of step with the voters in the 7th Congressional District."
The National Republican Congressional Committee last month added Aadland to its "On the Radar" program for promising GOP candidates. Pettersen is part of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's "Red to Blue" program, which provides support for candidates in competitive districts.
Under new boundaries approved ahead of this year's election, the 7th CD covers Jefferson County, Broomfield and six mountain counties stretching south past Cañon City. According to an analysis by the nonpartisan independent redistricting committee, its voters have favored Democratic candidates by about 7 points in recent benchmark statewide elections.
