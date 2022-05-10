Tina Peters, the Colorado county clerk under indictment for allegedly tampering with voting equipment, is prohibited from overseeing Mesa County's 2022 primary and general elections, a judge ordered on Tuesday.
Ruling in a lawsuit filed in January by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and a Mesa County voter, Mesa County District Court Judge Valerie J. Robison issued an injunction to prevent Peters or her deputy, Belinda Knisley, from serving as the Western Slope county's designated election official.
It's the second time the same judge has barred Peters from having an oversight role in the county's elections, following a similar ruling last fall that prevented Peters from managing the off-year election.
The judge on Tuesday also granted a request to appoint Brandi Bantz, the county's election director, as the designated election official through "completion" of this year's election cycle, including counting the votes and any required follow-up activity.
Peters, a leading promoter of unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, is one of three Republicans running in Colorado's June primary for the nomination to challenge Griswold, a Democrat who is seeking reelection in November.
Embroiled in controversy since last summer amid allegations that she helped leak sensitive voting system data, including copies of software used to manage elections in 62 of Colorado's 64 counties, Peters claims the multiple state and federal investigations of her are politically motivated attempts to prevent her from exposing election system irregularities.
She was indicted in March by a Mesa County grand jury on seven felony counts related to allegations she allowed an unauthorized person to access county election equipment before and after a routine software update.
Peters denies she did anything wrong, but under conditions of her release on bond, she's barred from having any contact with the clerk and recorder's office or its employees, leaving her unable to run elections in the county — circumstances that, the judge found, leave her "unable to perform the duties" of the county election official.
In addition, the judge ruled that Peters and Knisley "have committed neglect of duty," and that Peters was "untruthful" with Griswold and her staff.
“The court’s decision today bars Peters from further threatening the integrity of Mesa’s elections and ensures Mesa County residents have the secure and accessible elections they deserve,” Griswold said in a statement lauding the court decision. “Brandi Bantz has worked in Colorado elections for over 20 years, including as a director of elections in Mesa, and I am confident Mesa voters will have great elections this year. As secretary of state, I will continue to provide the support and oversight needed to ensure the integrity of Colorado’s elections.”
Bantz previously held a similar position in the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office.
Neither Peters nor her attorney, former Republican Secretary of State Scott Gessler, responded to requests for comment.
Editor's note: This developing story has been updated.
