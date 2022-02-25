U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, a Texas Republican, on Thursday endorsed Eli Bremer in Colorado's GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Michael Bennet.
Pfluger said that his fellow Air Force Academy graduate has the national security chops needed in the Senate amid mounting crises worldwide, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"We have entered a new era of national security threats," Pfluger said in a statement to Colorado Politics. “Now more than ever, America needs leaders who truly understand our national security issues and are prepared to lead under the upcoming challenges we face. Eli is one of those leaders."
Added Pfluger: “I know Eli personally, and I know him well. Eli will not be a back-bench senator, and he will not cower to international bullies. Eli will be a thought-leader who will help shepherd America towards safety and prosperity for years to come.”
Bremer, a 2008 Olympian and former chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party, is one of seven Republicans actively campaigning for the nomination to challenge Bennet, who is seeking a third full term in 2022.
Colorado Republicans kick off the nomination process next week with precinct caucuses, where party members begin to select delegates bound for the GOP state assembly on April 9. On a parallel track, candidates seeking to petition their way onto the June 28 primary ballot have until March 15 to turn in the required number of signatures. Bremer is taking the caucus-and-assembly route.
Pfluger, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, flew F-22 fighter jets during his 20 years' active duty before joining the Reserves. He worked on the National Security Council before stepping down to run for a West Texas congressional district in 2020.
Former President Donald Trump gave Pfluger his "Complete and Total Endorsement" in a November release, praising the job the freshman lawmaker is doing representing his constituents.
"An Air Force veteran, August strongly supports our Military and Vets, Defends our Country, and Protects our Second Amendment," Trump said. "He fights to Lower your Taxes, Secure our Borders, and Strengthen our Economy."
Pfluger is a member of the Republican Steering Committee and the House Homeland Security and Foreign Affairs committees.
"Even as a freshman congressman, August has been a leader on national security issues due to his impressive resume in the military and within the national security community," Bremer said. "Congressman Pfluger knows what it means to be a successful and impactful member of Congress, and I am honored that he believes in my campaign and my ability to be an immediately effective senator.”
Other Republicans running in the primary include state Rep. Ron Hanks, Fort Collins real estate developer Gino Campana, construction company owner Joe O'Dea, former talk radio host and actress Deborah Flora, former congressional candidate Peter Yu and political science professor Greg Moore. Pueblo business owner Daniel Hendricks jumped in the race in early January but other than appearing at one candidate forum doesn't appear to be mounting a campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.