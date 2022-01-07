Democrat Charles "Chaz" Tedesco, the Adams County commissioner seeking the Democratic nomination in Colorado's new congressional district, plans to report raising $162,000 for the quarter that ended last week, his first in the race, his campaign said Thursday.
Tedesco, a former union president, is one of four Democrats running in the battleground 8th Congressional District, which covers portions of Adams and Weld counties and is expected to be the state's marquee congressional race this year. Six Republicans are also running for the seat.
"I am simply blown away by the support we are getting so quickly in this competitive field," Tedesco said in a release. "Whether it's the union members, my fellow veterans, elected leaders I’ve worked with, or my friends and neighbors here in the 8th District, we are building the strong momentum needed to win this race for the working men and women of this district."
Just over three-quarters of Tedesco's contributions are from in-state donors, his campaign said. Tedesco, who launched his campaign in early October, had more than $100,000 on hand at the end of the fourth quarter but precise figures weren't yet available, his campaign said.
Tedesco's fundraising total tops the initial quarterly hauls reported by fellow 8th CD contenders Democrat Yadira Caraveo, a state lawmaker, and Republican Jan Kulmann, the mayor of Thornton. Caraveo reported raising $107,525 in the third quarter — her first in the race — and finished the period with $96,944 in the bank. Her campaign has yet to release fourth quarter totals. Kulmann, who joined the race in early December, raised $155,385 for the fourth quarter, her campaign said earlier this week. Her cash-on-hand total wasn't available.
Reports for the period, which ended on Dec. 31, are due to the Federal Election Commission on Jan. 31.
In addition to Caraveo, the Democratic primary field includes nonprofit leader Johnny Humphrey and economist Steve Zorn, who ran as a write-in candidate in the 7th Congressional District in 2018 and 2020.
Other Republicans seeking the nomination in the district include state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, former congressional candidate Ryan Gonzalez, business owner Giulianna "Jewels" Gray and Army Special Forces veteran Tyler Allcorn, who declared his candidacy on Monday.
Precinct caucuses will be held during the first week of March. The primary election is on June 28.
