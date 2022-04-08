Calling her a "proven fighter," Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday threw his support behind Deborah Flora in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Michael Bennet.
Flora is one of six Republicans vying for a spot in Colorado's June primary at Saturday's GOP state assembly, where it will take the votes of at least 30% of delegates to advance to the ballot.
“Deborah is a proven fighter who will work to defend our freedoms, jumpstart the economy, and stand up for our children,” Cruz said in a statement. “She’s a powerful champion for parents and a voice of sunny optimism. To stop Joe Biden and the radical left we must take back the Senate in November, and Deborah Flora is the conservative who can beat Michael Bennet. I’m proud to endorse Deborah Flora U.S. Senate and I ask every conservative in Colorado to join me.”
Cruz swept Colorado's 2016 presidential nominating contest, winning every delegate up for grabs to that summer's Republican National Convention.
A former talk radio host and founder of nonprofit advocacy group Parents United America, Flora is competing for a ticket out of the state assembly at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, the same site where Republicans crowned Cruz as the stat'e top pick six years ago.
The other Republicans seeking a slot in the U.S. Senate primary are state Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City; former GOP official and 2008 Olympian Eli Bremer; real estate developer and former Fort Collins City Councilman Gino Campana; business consultant and former congressional nominee Peter Yu; and political science professor Gregory Moore.
Construction company owner Joe O'Dea, a first-time candidate, has already qualified for the June 28 primary ballot by petition.
“I am so honored to have Senator Cruz’s endorsement. He is a standard-bearer for Conservatism and preservation of our Constitution,” Flora said in a statement. “I’m working to join him in the Senate so I can fight for Coloradans, for safety and security, educational freedom, stopping inflation and the overreach of government.”
Axiom Strategies, the largest GOP political consulting firm in the country, works for both Cruz and Flora.
