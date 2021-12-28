Former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo, a Lakewood Republican, introduces U.S. Senate candidate Erik Aadland on Sept. 11, 2021, at a campaign event at a Lakewood park. On Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, Tancredo formally endorsed Aadland, who is one of eight Republicans running for the Colorado seat held by Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.