Tom Tancredo says Republican congressional candidate Laurel Imer can count on his continued support even as another candidate also recently endorsed by the former five-term congressman in another race jumps into the GOP primary in Colorado's 7th Congressional District.
First-time candidate Erik Aadland on Monday announced he was withdrawing from the crowded U.S. Senate primary and will instead join Imer in seeking the nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, the Arvada Democrat seeking a ninth term representing the Democratic-leaning 7th CD.
Prior to Aadland's move, Imer, a former legislative candidate and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, was the only Republican running in the district, which covers Jefferson County, Broomfield and six mountain counties stretching south to Cañon City under boundaries set to take effect after next year's election.
Tancredo endorsed Imer's congressional run in June and formally backed Aadland's challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet in October.
Tancredo, an immigration hard-liner who has run for governor three times since retiring from Congress in 2009, told Colorado Politics that he admires both Republican candidates but plans to stick with Imer because he knows what it's like to have a supporter pull an endorsement after another candidate gets in a race.
"The same thing happened to me," Tancredo said, recalling that an early endorser switched allegiances after former U.S. Rep. Bob Beauprez launched an 11th-hour gubernatorial campaign in 2014.
"I like him. He’s a great guy, very, very competent," Tancredo said, noting that he spoke with Aadland before the candidate changed races. "It may be the right thing for him to do, but the reality is, I simply remember how it was, and I felt bad when it happened to me. I didn’t want to have that happen to her."
Calling Tancredo a "mentor," Aadland said he understood his reasoning and stressed that the decision to challenge Imer for the nomination isn't personal.
"Tom Tancredo endorsed Laurel before he endorsed me," Aadland said. "I put him in a difficult spot and respect his decision to stay with Laurel because he endorsed me for the Senate and I don't think he anticipated me making this move. I have a lot of respect for Tom, and I also respect his decision to maintain his endorsement for Laurel."
Added Aadland: "I think that, ultimately, donors will look at who has the greater viability. That's the expectation in the primary."
Imer said in a written statement that she values Tancredo's endorsement and believes it will help guide primary voters.
“My message has been consistent since Day One. I am running to represent the conservative movement. If that’s not what you believe in, vote for my opponent, not me," she said referring to Aadland. "I’m honored to have the endorsements of America First patriots like Tom Tancredo on my team since Day One."
Meanwhile, one of the seven Republicans remaining in the Senate primary issued a statement commending Aadland.
“Erik has the experience, determination, and a passion for service to his country that will serve him well in this race and I wish him all the best,” said Eli Bremer, a former El Paso County GOP chairman and 2008 Olympic athlete. "He has built a compelling message and campaign that Coloradans have responded well to and that momentum will follow him into his congressional campaign. As a fellow service academy graduate, I appreciate people like Erik who have stepped up to serve their country in a multitude of ways, both in the military and in politics. Erik has demonstrated that he is a compelling candidate and I look forward to seeing him impress the people of the 7th District.”
Colorado's primary election is June 28.
