Former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo on Monday threw his support behind fellow Republican Lori Saine in the GOP primary for Colorado's new congressional district, citing the Weld County commissioner and former state lawmaker's record of standing up to the Democrats, her campaign said.

Saine, one of six Republicans running for the nomination in the toss-up 8th Congressional District, announced Tancredo's support, along with a dozen endorsements from conservative luminaries who peg her as the best candidate to take the fight to the Biden administration in Washington.

“Progressives have had their way for decades no matter which party was in charge," Tancredo said in a statement. "Now the left sees that America is waking up to socialism. But too often, Republicans are afraid to reverse what the Democrats did. Not Lori Saine. Lori Saine’s got the record.”

Added Tancredo: “People can promise they’re strong conservatives, but Lori Saine gets things done and moves the ball for freedom.”

Four Democrats are also running in the newly drawn 8th CD, which covers portions of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties, stretching from suburbs north of Denver to Greeley. The state gained an additional congressional seat ahead of next year's election as part of the once-a-decade redistricting process.

Considered the most competitive congressional district in the state, its voters have tilted toward Democrats over Republicans by an average 1.3 points, according to recent statewide benchmark elections. Democrat Joe Biden carried the district's voters last year by a wide margin, but Republican Donald Trump won within its boundaries in 2016.

Saine served four terms in the Colorado House, where she cultivated a reputation as one of the most vocal defenders of Second Amendment rights, the fossil fuel industry and other conservative causes.

In November, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that a lawsuit brought by Saine and others challenging the state's "red flag" gun control law could proceed. The plaintiffs argue that House Democrats violated a constitutional requirement when they denied a request by Saine and state Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, to read the bill aloud in its entirety before voting.

Other endorsers unveiled by Saine include state Reps. Mark Baisley, Kim Ransom, Shane Sandridge, Richard Holtorf, Patrick Neville and Matt Soper; local elected officials Troy Blum of Platteville, and Kathryn Wittman and Jackie Thomas of Dacono; former state Sens. Dave Schulteis and Kevin Lundberg; and, Second Amendment activist John Lott Jr., author of “More Guns, Less Crime.”

“Conservatives are demanding a fighter in Congress who will work overtime to block, obstruct, delay, defeat, reverse and overturn the Socialist Biden-Harris-Schumer-Pelosi agenda that my Democratic opponent Yadira Caraveo endorses,” said Saine in a statement, referencing one of the Democrats running in the district. Saine added that she earned the endorsements "because these folks have seen me get results for conservatives and know how important it is for a strong fighter like me to represent Adams, Weld and Larimer counties in Congress.”

The GOP primary field in the district also includes state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, a former Weld County Commissioner; Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann; former congressional candidate Ryan Gonzalez; business owner Giulianna "Jewels" Gray; and, Army Special Forces veteran Tyler Allcorn, a first-time candidate who got in the race last week.

In addition to Caraveo, a state representative and pediatrician, the Democrats in the race include Adams County Commissioner Charles "Chaz" Tedesco, nonprofit leader Johnny Humphrey and economist Steve Zorn, who is running as a write-in candidate.

Precinct caucuses will be held during the first week of March. The primary election is June 28.

Former Green Beret joins crowded GOP primary for Colorado's new congressional seat A decorated Army Special Forces combat veteran and first-generation immigrant on Monday became the sixth Republican to launch a campaign to re…

Democrat Yadira Caraveo adds endorsements from state lawmakers, local officials for 8th CD run Democratic congressional candidate Yadira Caraveo said on Monday that she has received new endorsements from more than a dozen current and former state and local elected officials.