The last four Republicans to hold the office of Colorado state treasurer are endorsing Lang Sias's 2022 campaign for the office, the Arvada Republican said Monday.
Sias, a former state representative and the 2018 GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, is challenging Democratic State Treasurer Dave Young's bid for a second term.
Young's four most recent Republican predecessors — Walker Stapleton, Mark Hillman, Mike Coffman and Bill Owens — said in statements provided by the Sias campaign that he has what it takes to steward taxpayer dollars.
“Lang’s knowledge of fiscal issues and his record of building bipartisan consensus appeals to taxpayers across the state,” said Stapleton, who tapped Sias as his gubernatorial running mate and served two terms as state treasurer. “I know he will bring those attributes to the treasurer’s job, and that he will be a prudent and independent voice on PERA.”
The state treasurer manages more than 750 state funds and serves as an ex-officio member of the board that governs the Colorado Public Employees' Retirement Association, known as PERA. The treasurer also runs the state’s Unclaimed Property Division.
Owens, who served two terms as governor and two terms as treasurer, vouched for Sias's qualifications.
“As inflation and wasteful spending skyrocket, Colorado taxpayers need a friend minding the store,” Owens said. "Lang has the experience and principles to advocate for sound economic policies that will ensure Colorado’s future prosperity.”
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, who was elected twice as state treasurer and later served five terms in Congress, noted that Sias represents a chance for Republicans to win one of Colorado's statewide executive offices, which are all held by Democrats.
“Coloradans deserve checks and balances, especially with our tax dollars," Coffman said. "Lang will restore balance to a state government that has been controlled for too long by just one party. Lang will serve honorably as a responsible steward of our dollars.”
Former state Senate Majority Leader Mark Hillman, who was appointed state treasurer and served for about a year and a half after Coffman was deployed to Iraq in 2005, said Sias has the right experience for the job.
"Lang’s understanding of family budgets and small business needs — plus his experience fighting for taxpayers in the legislature — will serve the people of Colorado well," Hillman said.
Hillman lost a bid for a full term as state treasurer in 2006 to Democrat Cary Kennedy, the only Democrat other than Young to hold the office this century.
Sias thanked his fellow Republicans for their confidence in him and vowed to be a champion for taxpayers.
“I’m humbled by the support of these leaders, who worked so hard to provide taxpayers with transparency and accountability, and to advocate for responsible economic policies. Sadly, the current office has abandoned those priorities, while rising inflation, increased costs of doing business, and other policies undermine family budgets and handcuff our small businesses," Sais said.
He added: "It’s time for a change, and Colorado taxpayers will have a champion in me.”
Sias works as a pilot for FedEx. The retired Air Force Air National Guard lieutenant colonel flew F-18s for 11 years in the Navy and is a former Navy TOPGUN instructor.
He was elected in 2016 to a full term representing the northwest metro area's House District 27 after winning an appointment a year earlier to fill a vacancy in the seat. Before that, he ran two unsuccessful campaigns to represent Senate District 19 and lost a GOP primary in the 7th Congressional District.
