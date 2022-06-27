With only hours to go until votes are counted on Tuesday night, the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade has thrown a late wrinkle into a Colorado primary election dominated by heavy Democratic spending in the state's Republican contests.
As Republican candidates scramble in last-minute get-out-the-vote efforts across the state, differences on abortion policy have taken on a fresh urgency in the wake of the high court's ruling in a Mississippi case. While the gist of the decision was leaked nearly three months ago, its release Friday puts the issue front-and-center as ballots pour in by Tuesday's 7 p.m. deadline.
It's made for a lopsided ballot, with few choices on the Democratic ticket aside from a handful of legislative and congressional contests, though the number of Republicans who have returned ballots only surpassed the number of Democratic voters over the weekend.
Voters in the statewide Republican primary will choose nominees for the U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state. Democratic incumbents in those and other statewide offices aren't facing primaries this year.
Through 11:30 p.m. Sunday, election officials said 687,880 ballots had been received by county clerks, with 333,792 ballots cast in the Republican primary and 302,608 cast in the Democratic one. Another 51,460 ballots filled out by unaffiliated voters were still being processed.
In total, 232,617 Republicans had voted through late Sunday, followed by 226,926 unaffiliated voters and 225,271 Democrats. Nearly 60% of unaffiliated ballots tallied so far have been cast in the GOP primary.
Turnout is on pace with voting in Colorado's last midterm primary in 2018, when 690,866 voters had returned ballots at the same point, though this year unaffiliated voters are participating at a much higher rate than they did four years ago in the first election that allowed them to vote in either major party's primary without having to affiliate.
As in previous elections since Colorado adopted all-mail balloting, the number of voters casting ballots in person at county vote centers is tiny — just 2,095 so far, with Republicans picking the option at about twice the rate of Democrats.
The number could take a big jump on Tuesday, however, since some Republican candidates and GOP-aligned groups have been urging their voters to wait until Election Day to vote at polling centers rather than return ballots by mail or in drop boxes.
The GOP's highest-profile primary races could go down to the wire, strategists say, with millions of dollars in spending by Democratic entities helping boost underfunded candidates hoping to take on Democrats U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who is seeking a third full term, and Gov. Jared Polis, who is running for a second term.
In the Senate race, TV ads and mailers paid for by Democratic groups describe state Rep. Ron Hanks, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, and gubernatorial hopeful Greg Lopez as "too conservative for Colorado" — echoing previous attempts by players in both parties to push voters toward candidates favored by the opposite party's more partisan base in a calculated bid to produce a nominee who might not fare as well with the electorate in November.
Hanks is facing construction company owner Joe O'Dea in the Senate primary, and Lopez is running against University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl for governor.
O'Dea and Ganahl have swung back hard, blasting Democrats for trying to pick their incumbent candidates' general election opponents.
"The Democrats are dumping millions of dollars into the Colorado [g]overnor's race to deceive voters into voting for unelectable candidates," Ganahl's campaign said late Monday in a text message sent to voters. "Don't let the [D]emocrats get away with it! It's time for Colorado to FIGHT BACK."
Lopez has said he supports a ban on abortion without exceptions, while Ganahl has said she "supports exceptions," though she has harshly criticized legislation signed by Polis earlier this year that establishes legal protection for abortion and other reproductive health care.
In the last week, Defend Colorado Independent Expenditure Committee, a dark money group supporting Ganahl, has reported expenditures totaling more than $200,000 on TV advertising and text message campaigns.
The same group earlier this month reported spending more than $350,000 on online ads supporting Republican secretary of state candidate Pam Anderson, a former Jefferson County clerk running against Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and nonprofit executive Mike O'Donnell. The winner of the three-way primary will face Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
Soon after the Democratic-funded ads started appearing, O'Dea's campaign filed complaints with the Federal Election Commission and local district attorneys.
O'Dea's campaign on Monday hammered Hanks as "a single-issue candidate litigating the 2020 election" in a text message broadcast to primary voters, referring to Hanks' contention that former President Donald Trump, not President Joe Biden, won the last election — though Hanks didn't mention the topic among numerous issues he called crucial in an email and online video his campaign sent to supporters on Monday.
"Joe O'Dea is running to move America forward — reduce inflation, the debt, crime," O'Dea's campaign said.
After listing priorities including stopping inflation, rescuing the borders and protecting the Second Amendment, Hanks got in some digs at O'Dea, including over their differences on abortion policy.
"I’m rated among the most conservative in the Colorado House and Senate," Hanks said. "I’ve NEVER been a Democrat, and NEVER donated to Democrats. My opponent did."
Added Hanks: "I am Pro-Life. My opponent is not."
O'Dea is the rare Republican candidate who embraced Roe before Friday's ruling overturning the decision, saying that he would have voted to codify provisions of the 1973 ruling in federal law.
Hanks has seized on his rival's position for months.
“I’ve not met any Republicans during my term in the Colorado House — and certainly not on this campaign for U.S. Senate — who have been yearning for more squishy-Republicans that would vote with the Democrats on any of these critical issues, but Joe O’Dea has vowed to do just that," Hanks said Friday after the Supreme Court ruling was released, saying O'Dea would be "to the left" of other Senate Republicans.
"I support nationwide limits on late term abortion and a massive effort to promote and expand adoption, but I don’t support a total ban early on in a pregnancy," said O'Dea, who was adopted at birth, though he hasn't specified where he would draw the line between early- and late-term abortions.
In the same statement, O'Dea made clear that he isn't running on his abortion position.
"I know social issues are important to many Americans, but my focus is stopping the policies from Joe Biden that have forced inflation, $5 gas, and a record debt on the American people," he said.
In the face of Democratic spending in the GOP Senate primary topping $5 million on ads and mailers, O'Dea and his allies have been pushing back, though without spending nearly as much.
Since last week, O'Dea has reported pouring an additional $500,000 into his own campaign and raising about that much from other donors. The total brings O'Dea's loans and contributions to his campaign to around $2 million.
On top of that, America Policy Fund, an outside committee largely financed by contractors who have also donated to O'Dea's campaign, on Friday reported additional independent expenditures on advertising opposed to Hanks, bringing its total spending above $1 million for the primary.
A TV ad released over the weekend by the group accuses Hanks of being a "RINO" — short for Republican in name only — and notes Hanks ran for the U.S. House 12 years ago in California "under the name Loren Hanks."
Hanks, who failed to unseat the incumbent in a heavily Democratic district, has dismissed the criticism by congratulating O'Dea and his supporters for "discovering" the fact Hanks appeared on the ballot under his full first name while running this year under the name he goes by. He's likened the attack to noting that O'Dea appears in different contexts as "Joe" and "Joseph."
Hanks is swinging back with a message that echoes positions highlighted in the Democrats' ads.
"He won the nomination at state assembly," says the narrator of an online video released Monday by the Hanks campaign. "He's not the pay-to-play millionaire who bought his way onto the ballot."
Hanks, like Lopez, won a spot on the primary ballot by receiving support from delegates to the GOP's state assembly in April, while O'Dea petitioned his way onto the ballot. Ganahl took both routes.
While it's too late to change parties — voters registered as Democrats and Republicans can only vote in their respective party's primary — eligible Coloradans can register to vote, update their registration information and vote in person until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Coloradans can find information about voting and the locations of drop boxes and in-person voting centers at GoVoteColorado.gov.
