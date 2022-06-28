Pam Anderson, the former Jeffco Clerk and Recorder, has secured a significant plurality vote over Republican rivals in the race for Secretary of State, the unofficial early returns show.
With 44% of the vote in, Anderson leads Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Yuma County's Mike O'Donnell, who have 27% and 29% of the vote, respectively, the early unofficial tally shows.
Early returns show Anderson winning most of the heavily-populated Front Range counties with large Republican voter populations, including Douglas, El Paso, Weld and Jefferson. She also appears to have won Peters' home county, Mesa. Peters' best showing has been in sparsely populated counties on the Eastern Plains.
Last month, Mesa County District Court Judge Valerie J. Robison prohibited Peters from overseeing Mesa County's 2022 primary and general elections. It's the second time the same judge has barred Peters from having an oversight role in the county's elections, following a similar ruling last fall that prevented Peters from managing the off-year election.
The judge on Tuesday also granted a request to appoint Brandi Bantz, the county's election director, as the designated election official through "completion" of this year's election cycle, including counting the votes and any required follow-up activity.
Embroiled in controversy since last summer amid allegations that she helped leak sensitive voting system data, including copies of software used to manage elections in 62 of Colorado's 64 counties, Peters claims the multiple state and federal investigations of her are politically motivated attempts to prevent her from exposing election system irregularities.
She was indicted in March by a Mesa County grand jury on seven felony counts related to allegations she allowed an unauthorized person to access county election equipment before and after a routine software update.
Peters has denied any wrongdoing, calling the allegations against her politically driven.
