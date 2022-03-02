El Paso County Republican Eli Bremer, one of the candidates running in a primary to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet announced Tuesday that he's landed endorsements from four former leaders of the Colorado General Assembly.
“Republicans have an incredible opportunity in this election," said former Senate President Kevin Grantham, R-Cañon City, in a joint statement from the four former legislators. "Not only do we have a Republican wave election coming, but we have a fantastic candidate who will capitalize on this wave in Eli Bremer. Eli is a lifelong Coloradan and represents the best of Colorado and the best of our party."
In addition to Grantham, a Fremont County commissioner, Bremer's new endorsers are former House Majority Leader Amy Stephens, R-Monument; former House Minority Leader and former El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller, R-Colorado Springs; and former Senate Majority Leader Tom Blickensderfer, R-Englewood.
The GOP began picking a nominee to face Bennet on Tuesday when Republicans in most Colorado counties held precinct caucuses, the start of a delegate process that leads to the June 28 primary. Candidates can also circulate nominating petitions, which are due March 15.
First appointed to the seat in 2009, Bennet has won elections in 2010 and 2016 and is seeking a third full term in the Senate this fall.
Grantham credited Bremer, a former chairman of the El Paso County GOP, with supporting Republican candidates over the years in the joint statement.
“He has twice worn the uniform in representation of the United States. Once on behalf of Team USA in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and as a commissioned officer for the United States Air Force. He is Colorado through and through, unlike Michael Bennet who carries the water for Washington, D.C., Democrats but not for Coloradans," Grantham said.
“As elected Republicans in the state, we have all benefited from Eli’s selfless support of our candidacies for over a decade. Eli has a tenacious work ethic and an ability to win in difficult circumstances. Eli is not only our best chance to win the election, but he will also be the best senator once elected.”
In response, Bremer stated “I’m thrilled to have the trust and support of these great Republican leaders who have represented us in state government over the past few decades. These political leaders all have experience representing Coloradans and winning tough races. Having them believe in and endorse my campaign is humbling and encouraging. I look forward to, with their help, ending one-party rule and once again giving Republicans a significant say in how to best govern Colorado.”
Grantham held the top position in the state Senate from 2017 to 2019, Stephens was House majority leader from 2010-2012, Blickensderfer was Senate majority leader from 1999 to 2000, and Waller led the House minority in 2013.
The other Republicans vying for the nomination to take on Bennet include state Rep. Ron Hanks, Fort Collins real estate developer Gino Campana; construction company owner Joe O'Dea; former talk radio host and actress Deborah Flora, former congressional candidate Peter Yu and political science professor Greg Moore.
