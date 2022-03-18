U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican and one of former President Donald Trump's staunchest defenders in Congress, has endorsed U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn's bid for a ninth term, saying the Colorado Springs Republican stood with Trump and fights for conservative values.
Lamborn is facing four primary challengers in the heavily Republican 5th Congressional District, which includes most of El Paso County.
“Doug Lamborn stood with President Trump to take on the radical left, and he continues that fight in Congress advocating for traditional family values, fiscal sanity and a strong national defense," Jordan said in a statement released Friday by Lamborn's campaign.
Lamborn said in a statement that he's known Jordan for 15 years and considers him a friend and an ally.
"Together we have worked to oppose House Democrats when they were spouting a false narrative to impeach President Trump," Lamborn said. "Together we worked hard to help make the Trump presidency the success that it was."
Lamborn and Jordan, along with most House Republicans, voted against articles of impeachment both times Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House — in 2019 on allegations Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up damaging information on Joe Biden, and in 2021 on charges Trump encouraged the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in an attempt to prevent Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election from being certified by Congress.
Trump adamantly denied the allegations, and the Senate voted mostly along party lines to acquit him on both times.
Jordan, the ranking Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee, said in January that he wouldn't cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Calling Jordan a "material witness," the committee had sought Jordan's cooperation, citing questions about meetings Jordan attended and communication he had with Trump and the White House on Jan. 6, including phone calls.
Last summer, Jordan and fellow House Freedom Caucus member U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Silt Republican, shared the stage in Grand Junction at the Mesa County GOP's' annual Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser.
Lamborn's primary challengers include state Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs; Navy veteran Rebecca Keltie; business owner Andrew Heaton; and activist Christopher Mitchell.
Four Democrats and four independents have also filed to run for the seat, which has been held by Republicans continuously since its creation in 1972.
The primary election is June 28.
