A Republican candidate for the Colorado House came under fire and accusations of racism after calling Black and Latina Democratic candidates “chimps” in a tweet on Monday.

The interaction began with the Colorado branch of the American Federation of Teachers tweeting its endorsement for Democrat Rep. Meg Froelich in the House District 3 race, along with three other candidates, two of whom are Black and one who is Latina. Froelich reposted the tweet calling her fellow candidates “champs.”

“Did you say chimps?” responded Marla Fernandez, the GOP nominee for House District 3. “Sorry must be my dyslexia.”

Fernandez then went on to call AFT Colorado and the National Education Association "the deep state.”

Dozens of Twitter users called the tweet racist and offensive.

Froelich described the tweet as typical for her opponent, saying Fernandez has “radical views and limited following” and that Fernandez often made desperate attempts for attention, including inviting Froelich to her house to debate her.

“My opponent has chosen to use racial slurs, name calling and other base forms of communication,” Froelich said. “I am not giving her conspiracy theories and offensive social media posts any oxygen. I am very sorry for my friends and colleagues who have been included in her many tirades against me, public education, climate change, racial and social justice, and reproductive rights.”

Fernandez initially defended the tweet on social media, tweeting, “I misread.”

“I didn't say anything racist. Someone twisted my words,” she said, posting a photo of herself with women who appear to be Black, and adding, “Racists are not invited to these parties.”

In a statement to Colorado Politics, Fernandez said the tweet was meant to get her more attention.

“Needed media attention and baited the left with a tweet. How easy is it to get a reaction on Twitter,” Fernandez said. “My action is not racist but people judge on words and twist it to apead (sic) hate and division. Don't judge people by words. Actions speak louder.”

House District 3 is a Denver metro district with a 28.7% Democratic lean from redistricting and nearly twice as many active registered Democrats than Republicans, according to August data.

In a statement to Colorado Politics, Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown rebuked Fernandez’s tweet, saying it was "uncalled for, highly inappropriate, and that she should apologize immediately."

One of the targets of the tweet, Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, called it “absurdly racist.”

Other lawmakers also chimed in online.

Sen. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora, tweeted, “'Call it what it is … racism’ … and as a Senator who has taught kids with dyslexia for years and sits on the education committee, I do not find this reference entertaining.”

Rep. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, tweeted, “This is racist. Plain and simple. This epithet is well-known, and it shouldn't be tolerated coming from someone running for office.”