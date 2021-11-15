Saying she plans to offer "common-sense, conservative solutions" to the challenges facing the country, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer on Monday announced she's running for the Republican nomination to represent Colorado's newest congressional district.
Kirkmeyer, a former Weld County commissioner, joins an already crowded GOP primary for a competitive seat that could determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Congress is in desperate need of fresh, new leadership dedicated to American renewal,” Kirkmeyer said in a statement. “My campaign will be about offering common-sense, conservative solutions to the challenges facing America: inflation, deficit spending, open borders, and increasing crime and lawlessness."
Added Kirkmeyer: “I believe America is an exceptional country currently plagued by a temporary bout of poor leadership and decision-making. With fresh, new leadership and thinking, we can enjoy a new era of peace and prosperity. In the coming months, I look forward to discussing my ‘renew America’ plan to get our great nation back on track."
The new district stretches from Adams County suburbs north of Denver to Greeley in Weld County. Its voters have swung toward Democratic candidates by an average 1.3 percentage points in eight recent statewide elections, according to the state's independent congressional redistricting commission. President Joe Biden carried its electorate over former President Donald Trump by 4.6 points, but Trump won the district by 1.7 points in 2016.
She's the second Republican with experience in the General Assembly and on the Weld County Commission to enter the primary, following commissioner and former state Rep. Lori Saine's launch earlier this month. Political newcomer Giulianna "Jewels" Gray and former congressional candidate Ryan Gonzalez are also seeking the GOP nomination, while state Sens. John Cooke and Kevin Priola are also considering bids.
Two Democrats are running in the district — state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Thornton physician, and Adams County Commissioner Charles "Chaz" Tedesco, a former local union president.
A fourth generation Coloradan, Kirkmeyer was elected last year to represent Senate District 23 after serving her fifth non-consecutive term as a county commissioner in a tenure that spanned nearly three decades. She mounted an unsuccessful run for the U.S. House in 2014 but withdrew before the primary. She served in GOP Gov. Bill Owens' cabinet, where she oversaw Colorado's Office of Emergency Management.
Kirkmeyer has been a staunch advocate for the oil and gas industry and has opposed lockdowns imposed during the pandemic, promising during her state Senate campaign that she would be Gov. Jared Polis' "worst nightmare" if elected. Kirkmeyer was a key supporter of the 51st state initiative in 2013, when voters in 11 northeast Colorado counties rejected a proposal to pursue creating the separate state of Northern Colorado.
