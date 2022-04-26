A Democratic vacancy committee will meet on Sunday to pick a candidate to replace state Rep. Matt Gray on the June primary ballot following the Broomfield Democrat's announcement on Tuesday that he isn't seeking a fourth term, Colorado Politics has learned.

"Representative Matthew Gray withdrew his candidacy for reelection to House District 33 on April 26, 2022," the state Democratic Party wrote in an email obtained by Colorado Politics. "In accordance with Colorado Democratic Party Rules, the HD33 Vacancy Committee will fill the vacancy."

Gray's decision to drop his reelection bid comes five days after he was arrested on April 21 on suspicion of driving under the influence at the Broomfield elementary school his 6- and 8-year-old children attend.

On the day after his arrest, Gray said in a tweet that was later deleted that he hadn't been intoxicated but that his "symptoms of anxiety and depression are such that too many people are worried when they're around me." He added: "I'm going to increase my level of therapy and appreciate all the support."

The Democrats notified members of the district vacancy committee — typically made up of party officers and elected officials — that it will convene virtually at 2 p.m. Sunday to pick a replacement candidate for the Democratic-leaning seat, which covers portions of Broomfield, Adams and Weld counties.

Gray, a former prosecutor, was running unopposed for a fourth term in the June 28 primary. Republican Stacie Dougherty is the only GOP candidate for the seat. He didn't respond to a request for comment.

According to an analysis conducted by the state's independent redistricting commission, the district's electorate has favored Democrats by an average 13.6 percentage points in benchmark, statewide races over the pasts three general elections.

“Colorado Democrats are thankful for Representative Gray’s service to his constituents in House District 33 and the people of Colorado," state party spokeswoman Megan Burns said in an email. "We wish him and his family all the best.”

Editor's note: This developing story has been updated.