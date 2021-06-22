The El Paso County Republican Party has booked U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican who was stripped of her committee assignments earlier this year, to deliver the keynote speech at the party's annual Lincoln Day dinner.

"Do not miss the event of the year!" reads an invitation to the Aug. 6 fundraising dinner, sent Tuesday night by El Paso County GOP chairman Vickie Tonkins.

Greene, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, has sparked a near-constant stream of outrage since her election last year and in February was removed from her committee posts in an overwhelmingly party-line vote after social media posts calling for the execution of Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, came to light.

She's also declared that the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., was a "false flag" operation meant to scare Americans into supporting gun control, and in 2018 suggested that a devastating California wild fire was started by space lasers controlled by a powerful Jewish family.

Earlier this month, she apologized for comparing a COVID-19 mask mandate to the Holocaust.

Tonkins and Greene didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tickets to the dinner — traditionally the county party's biggest fundraising event — range from $100 to $2,500, which includes passes to a VIP party. Supporters will also be able to take photos with Greene at $30 a pop.

The county party's Lincoln Day dinners have been major draws over the decades, with keynoters including then-former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, strategist Karl Rove, South Dakota Sen. John Thune and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.