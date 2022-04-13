The Colorado affiliate of the progressive Working Families Party on Wednesday rescinded its endorsement of congressional candidate Neal Walia, one day after the Denver Democrat qualified by petition to challenge U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette in the 1st Congressional District primary election.
Noting that it's the first time the Colorado group has taken back an endorsement, Kiera Hatton Sena, the group's state co-chair, said its governing body concluded Walia isn't dedicated to running "a serious campaign."
Walia responded that he is disappointed by the group's decision but intends to continue pushing for progressive goals they share.
“Rescinding an endorsement is not something we do often or consider lightly," said Hatton Sen in a written statement.
"It has unfortunately become clear to us in the months since our early endorsements that Neal Walia is not committed to running a serious campaign. Running for Congress, or any office, should be taken seriously, and the lack of Walia’s personal commitment to setting and meeting key campaign metrics including fundraising and voter outreach is inexcusable and unbefitting of office," she said.
"Additionally, he has rejected counsel on campaign best practices from known experts in their field and engaged in hostile behavior towards several WFP leaders and allies. For these reasons, the Executive Committee of CO-WFP has voted to rescind his endorsement, effective immediately."
Hatton Sena added the group looks forward to focusing support for endorsed candidates Sol Sandoval, one of three Democrats running in the Western Slope-based 3rd Congressional District, and Elisabeth Epps, one of two Democrats running in Denver's House District 6.
Saying his team had planned from the start to run "a dynamic and innovative grassroots campaign that champions people, families and their communities above all else," Walia said the group's decision to yank its endorsement came as a surprise.
"We are surprised to hear that the Colorado WFP decided to withdraw its endorsement of our campaign, especially on the heels of us qualifying for the ballot and becoming the only Democratic primary challenger to a congressional incumbent in our state," he said. "We are disappointed that differences in strategy and fundraising have led to this decision but remain aligned in our collective desire to improve the outcomes for the working families of Denver."
Walia said it came as no surprise that rejecting contributions from corporate interests would present a "unique and daunting challenge" in attempting to oust DeGette, the longest-serving member of Colorado's congressional delegation.
Nonetheless, he added, "our entire team remains unified in our mission and we believe now more than ever that after 25 years, Denver is ready to become a leading voice in the fight for a Green New Deal, Healthcare as a human right and housing for all."
Walia, who announced his candidacy last summer, raised just over $100,000 in his initial quarter but saw contributions drop to roughly $23,000 for the second three-month period he was in the race and finished 2021 with about $57,000 in the bank.
DeGette, who is seeking her 14th term, reported just under $435,000 on hand at the end of the year. Fundraising reports for the first quarter of 2022 are due to the Federal Election Commission by midnight Friday.
Since its launch in the state in 2017, Working Families Party has been steering the political conversation in Colorado to the left, including by helping elect numerous progressive candidates and by playing a key role in passing paid family leave and banning certain payday lending practices.
