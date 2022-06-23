The Democrats topping Colorado's ticket this year hold double-digit leads over their potential Republican challengers even as President Joe Biden's favorability rating slides and voters say they trust Republicans more to handle inflation, crime and the economy, a new poll conducted by a Democratic firm shows.
Conducted June 2-8 by Global Strategy Group for ProgressNow Colorado, the Rocky Mountaineer survey of registered voters found Republicans are slightly more enthusiastic about voting in November than their Democratic counterparts, leading 69%-65%, though some key Democratic groups lag further behind, with only 50% of voters 44 and younger saying they're motivated to vote, and 49% of Latinos saying they are.
Pollster Andrew Baumann said he was somewhat surprised to see such a small motivation gap between the parties, considering the conventional wisdom has been that Republicans are far more enthused about voting, as was demonstrated in last fall's Virginia off-year election.
The survey found Gov. Jared Polis leading the two Republicans running in next week's primary by 16 points, doing slightly better against former Parker Mayor Greg Lopez than against University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl.
Polis, who is seeking a second term, leads Lopez 53%-39% and leads Ganahl 54%-37%. He leads the GOP candidates by 14 points with unaffiliated voters.
When American Constitution Party nominee Danielle Neuschwanger, a former Republican, is in the mix, Polis leads the Republicans 51%-32%, with Neuschwanger at 5%.
While Biden is 14 points underwater among Colorado voters, at 42% favorable and 56% unfavorable, Polis is in healthy positive territory, with 53% responding favorably and 38% saying they have an unfavorable view of the governor. Biden's net favorable numbers have fallen 8 points since the firm's February survey, while Polis' have stayed about the same, rising a point from 14% to 15% net favorability.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet is running ahead of the two GOP candidates vying for the chance to face him in the fall, holding the same 13-point lead over state Rep. Ron Hanks and construction company owner Joe O'Dea. Bennet leads Hanks 50%-37% and leads O'Dea 49%-36%. Among unaffiliated voters, Bennet leads the two Republicans by 9 points.
There's been scant public polling in Colorado races this year compared to previous election cycles, when the state was considered more of a battleground, though the few polls that have been released show Bennet, who is seeking a third full term, could face a closer race than forecast by national analysts, who mostly peg the state's U.S. Senate seat as safely Democratic.
The survey shows Republicans hold a slim advantage on key issues heading toward the fall election, leading Democrats by 5 points on protecting public safety and dealing with the rising cost of living, and by 7 points on preserving the economy and creating good-paying jobs.
On the other hot-button issues that the pollster said could drive votes in the fall, voters trust Democrats to deal with abortion questions by a 20-point margin and lead their GOP counterparts on looking out for the middle class by 9 points. Voters are more evenly divided on issues surrounding guns, giving a 3-point advantage to Democrats.
Colorado Democrats are viewed favorably by 48% of voters and unfavorably by 43%, performing better than their fellow Democrats in Washington, D.C., who are only viewed favorably by 39%, with 53% taking an unfavorable view.
Colorado Republicans also score better with state voters than their national cohort. Their position with state voters, though, isn't as strong as the other party's, with 40% viewing the local GOP favorably and 48% viewing them unfavorably. Their D.C. counterparts are deep underwater, with just 31% having a favorable view and 61% unfavorable.
The poll surveyed 800 registered voters and has a margin for error of plus-or-minus 3.4%. The survey sample's partisan, geographic and demographic background aligns with the state's registered voter pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.