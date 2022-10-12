Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, won an endorsement on Wednesday from Republican state Sen. Don Coram, who credited the incumbent with "showing up" in rural Colorado and putting politics aside.
Coram, a Montrose rancher, is the latest prominent Colorado Republican to back Weiser, who is facing a challenge from prosecutor John Kellner, the GOP district attorney for the 18th Judicial District.
"AG Weiser has been to Southwest Colorado more than any other statewide elected official," Coram wrote in a guest opinion column in the Montrose Press. "Not only has he shown up, but he also listened. Phil works with all stakeholders to find solutions to the problems we face regardless of political party. Showing up, listening, doing the job, and leaving politics out of it, is what I’m looking for in an elected leader and that is why Phil Weiser has earned my vote for reelection.”
Calling Coram "a fierce voice for Western Slope communities, a champion of rural issues, and a staunch partner in defending Colorado’s water," Weiser said he is honored to receive the Republican's support.
"While Sen. Coram and I haven’t always agreed on every matter, we always respected each other and are committed to listening to those from different backgrounds and different political parties," Weiser said in a statement.
Coram, who lost a bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the June primary, endorsed Boebert's Democratic challenger, Aspen businessman Adam Frisch, in the same op-ed.
Last month, Weiser's Republican predecessor, former Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, threw her support behind Weiser's reelection campaign, calling her successor a "collaborative leader" who has earned her respect.
Other current and former Republican officials backing Weiser include former Colorado House Speaker Russ George, former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Love Kourlis and former Westminster Mayor Herb Acheson.
Kellner's campaign didn't respond to a request for comment.
A spokesman for the Colorado Republican Party, however, dismissed Coram's cross-party endorsements.
“If anything, this will just cost Phil Weiser and Adam Frisch more votes across the Western Slope," state GOP executive director Joe Jackson told Colorado Politics in a text message.
State Democratic Party chair Morgan Carroll took a contrary view.
“Don Coram endorsing Attorney General Phil Weiser and Adam Frisch for Congressional District 3 is another example of Republicans who can no longer stay silent while the extremists take over the Colorado Republican Party," Carroll said in an email.
"Coram, along with most Coloradans, are interested in moving the state forward — not having their rights stripped away," she added.
Ballots start going in the mail to most Colorado voters on Oct. 17. They're due back to county clerks by 7 p.m. Nov. 8.
