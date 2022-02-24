A national group that advocates for voting rights and campaign finance reform endorsed state Rep. Yadira Caraveo in the Democratic primary in Colorado's new 8th Congressional District.
End Citizens United/Let America Vote called the Thornton pediatrician a leader on anti-corruption and election access issues and applauded her policy of rejecting campaign contributions from oil and gas interests.
“Dr. Caraveo is a champion for Colorado families," said Tiffany Muller, president of the organization created in 2020 when the two prominent, Democratic-aligned groups merged.
"She’s always put the people she represents first, passing legislation to put more money in the pockets of hard-working Coloradans, not in the pockets of big pharma," Muller said. "We’ve seen how hard Yadira Caraveo works on behalf of the people of Colorado in the state House, and we need that leadership and courage in Congress. We’re excited to endorse her and look forward to helping her get elected this November.”
Caraveo is facing three Democrats in a primary for the seat, which covers portions of Adams and Weld counties from the north metro area to Greeley: Adams County Commissioner Charles "Chaz" Tedesco, nonprofit consultant Johnny Humphrey and former Commerce City Councilman Steve Douglas.
Earlier this cycle, the election reform group endorsed the re-election bids of Colorado Democrats U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, Attorney General Phil Weiser and Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
The group says it has more than 4 million members nationwide, including roughly 160,000 in Colorado. The $12.5 million the group reported spending in independent expenditures in the 2020 election cycle made it the fourth-highest spending issue committee that supports Democratic candidates. It's funded entirely by small-dollar donations, with contributions averaging around $14, the group says.
Republicans running in the new 8th CD, which is considered a toss-up seat, are state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann and first-time candidates Giulianna "Jewels" Gray and Tyler Allcorn.
The process of winning a spot on the June 28 primary ballot begins in the first week of March with precinct caucuses, followed by county and district assemblies. Candidates who are petitioning into the primary have until March 15 to turn in their signatures.
