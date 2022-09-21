The Democratic National Committee is launching an advertising campaign to encourage younger eligible voters to register to vote in a dozen states with competitive races, including Colorado.
The six-figure ad campaign kicked off Tuesday to coincide with the nonpartisan National Voter Registration Day.
It includes a 15-second digital spot featuring footage of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris that directs viewers to visit IWILLVOTE.com ahead of November's midterm election.
The DNC said in a release that the ads will target college students on social media and streaming platforms, including Instagram and YouTube, and on screens on college campuses.
"The right of every eligible citizen to vote is a core tenet of our democracy — and with so much on the line this year, it’s never been more important that we exercise that right,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “The stakes of the midterm elections are big for young Americans and the DNC is meeting them where they are to encourage them to register to vote and make their voices heard.”
The ads are part of a $25 million effort the DNC announced last year to register voters and protect the right to vote, the party said.
Candidates and officials across the political spectrum in Colorado marked the day by urging state residents to register or update their registration information at GoVoteColorado.com or at their county clerk's office before mail ballots start going out on Oct. 17.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat running for reelection, said that more than 10,000 Coloradans registered or updated their registration on last year's National Voter Registration Day, which fell on Sept. 28.
“National Voter Registration Day is the perfect day to register to vote!” Griswold said in a release. “Registering to vote is the first step in making sure your voice is heard in our elections. I encourage all eligible Coloradans to make sure their voter registration is up-to-date and, if they haven’t registered to vote, to do so today!”
Griswold's Republican challenger, former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson, took to Twitter to deliver the same message.
"It’s #NationalVoterRegistration Day," Anderson tweeted above a colorful, animated graphic. "Register or make sure your address is up to date and you are ready for November by going to GoVoteColorado.Gov."
It’s #NationalVoterRegistration Day. Register or make sure your address is up to date and you are ready for November by going to https://t.co/viHsXvhcSK #copolitics pic.twitter.com/KL216jdGhm— Pam Anderson (@AndersonCOSoS) September 20, 2022
According to World Population Review, Colorado ranks eighth for percentage of population registered to vote among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, with 72.18% of the state's residents registered. Maine, Alaska and Michigan have the highest percentages at around 80%.
