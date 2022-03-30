The House Democrats' chief political action committee is booking $4.4 million worth of TV advertising this fall in the Denver market, part of a massive early ad reservation that suggests which races the Democrats consider their midterm battlegrounds.
While the House Majority PAC has yet to target individual contests, the Denver TV market covers voters in Colorado's 7th and 8th congressional districts, both of which figure prominently in the Democrats' efforts to protect their majority in Washington, D.C. and in Republicans' bid to take it.
The TV reservations announced Wednesday by the organization, which is aligned with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, total more than $86 million across 51 media markets, making for a sizable jump from last cycle, when the PAC initially reserved $51 million in TV advertising across 29 markets.
The organization also said it's reserving $15.8 million in digital advertising in multiple platforms nationwide, four times what it initially reserved ahead of the 2020 election.
“Through these historic television and digital reservations, House Majority PAC is making it clear that it is taking the early steps to do whatever it takes to protect and secure a Democratic House Majority in 2022," said said House Majority PAC Executive Director Abby Curran Horrell in a statement.
The $4.4 million initially allocated to the Denver market is the third-highest figure nationwide, behind only the $11.6 million reserved for Las Vegas and just over $7 million reserved for Los Angeles.
Democrats currently hold four of Colorado's seven U.S. House seats, but following eight-term U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter's announcement that he's retiring in the 7th CD and the creation of the evenly divided 8th CD, national Republicans and Democrats appear to be preparing to spend heavily to win the seats.
Both districts are home to crowded primaries on the Republican side, with five GOP candidates vying for the nomination in each.
In the 7th CD, economist Tim Reichert has qualified for the Republican primary ballot by petition, while attorney Brad Dempsey and construction company owner Carl Anderson are awaiting word on petitions they've submitted. Former legislative candidate Laurel Imer and former oil and gas executive Erik Aadland are seeking the nomination at the GOP's district assembly.
State Sen. Brittany Pettersen, a Lakewood Democrat, faces only nominal opposition for her party's nomination in the 7th CD, which covers Jefferson County, Broomfield and six mountain counties to the south past Cañon City.
The newly created 8th CD, stretching from Adams County suburbs north of Denver into portions of Weld and Larimer counties, including Greeley, features a Democratic primary between state Sen. Yadira Caraveo, a Thornton pediatrician, and Adams County Commissioner Charles "Chaz" Tedesco, a former union president.
The GOP primary in the district includes state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann and first-time candidates Tyler Allcorn, an Army Special Forces veteran, and Giulianna "Jewels" Gray, a Westminster business owner.
The Democratic group's ad reservations announced Wednesday aren't set in stone and could increase and change as the election nears, but by booking early the group can lock in lower ad rates in states, such as Colorado, with potentially expensive races for governor and the U.S. Senate.
