Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters turned herself in on a misdemeanor arrest warrant Thursday morning in Grand Junction and was immediately released on bond, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office said.

Peters is facing misdemeanor charges of obstructing a peace officer and obstructing government operations stemming from an incident earlier in the week when law enforcement officers seized an iPad from Peters while serving a search warrant in a case involving allegations she recorded a court hearing contrary to a judge's prohibition.

The charges aren't related to ongoing federal and state investigations into Peters's alleged involvement in a data security breach of the county's election equipment.

Peters turned herself in at the sheriff's department at about 10:30 a.m. and was released after paying a $500 bond, the sheriff's office said. Her next court appearance is set for 8 a.m. on March 2.

Peters was briefly detained on Tuesday by Grand Junction police officers who were assisting prosecutors attempting to serve the warrant at a downtown bagel shop. An arrest affidavit released Wednesday alleged that Peters attempted to prevent an officer from obtaining a tablet computer that was being passed around between seated patrons. Peters allegedly kicked at an officer as they attempted to handcuffed her and continued to "actively resist" by going limp as they walked her outside, according to the affidavit.

Peters was released at the scene and an arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday. The charges are distinct from any charges that could result from allegations she recorded a hearing earlier in the week that involved her deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley, who was suspended from the clerk's office and faces burglary and cybercrime charges.

Peters's legal defense fund charged Thursday morning in a statement that law enforcement officials attempted to seize items from Peters that weren't listed on the search warrant, specifically her car keys.

"The warrant specifically did not permit the search of her vehicle unless it was to locate the iPad which had already been turned over at that point," her legal team said. "Officers illegally wrestled Clerk Peters's personal property away from her, causing bruises and contusions."

The arrest affidavit said officers offered to call Peters an ambulance on Tuesday but she declined. The affidavit also said Peters insisted that the iPad investigators had seized wasn't hers but belonged to someone else.

