Police arrested Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters at a Grand Junction restaurant on Tuesday after she resisted authorities' attempts to seize an iPad under a search warrant, police said.
Peters was detained briefly and released at the scene pending charges, police said.
The incident is not directly related to multiple state and federal investigations into Peters's alleged involvement last year in election data security breaches, authorities confirmed.
The police department's spokeswoman said no additional information was available.
Last month, Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced that the Mesa County grand jury was investigating allegations of tampering with Mesa County election equipment and official misconduct.
Peters maintains her innocence, arguing that she was taking necessary steps to preserve election records.
A Mesa County District Court judge found in October that Peters and Knisley allowed the introduction of a security vulnerability into the county’s voting system equipment and ruled that she had breached her duties.
In August, Griswold ordered Mesa County to replace its voting equipment after system passwords showed up in a video posted online. Days later, exact digital copies of the county's election system hard drive were posted online after Griswold's staff discovered that 24-hour video surveillance of the election equipment had been turned off.
That same month, Peters appeared at a symposium hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a proponent of claims that the 2020 election was rigged against former president Donald Trump.
Lindell said he flew Peters in for the event on his private plane and later covered some expenses while she remained out of state for several weeks following Griswold's initial order.
Editor's note: This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.