Former Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson has thrown her support behind U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette's progressive primary challenger, calling on her millions of followers to get behind first-time candidate Neal Walia and his "people powered campaign."
The spiritual guide and best-selling author of self-help books endorsed Walia on Monday in a widely shared tweet that linked to the candidate's online fundraising page.
"I'm proud to support @NealforCD1," Williamson tweeted. "#Denver is ready for a grassroots progressive who will stand up to corporate money, champion housing and healthcare as human rights, and fight for a green economy. Join me in supporting this people powered campaign!"
First elected to Congress in 1996, DeGette, a former state lawmaker and civil rights attorney, is seeking a 14th term this year in the heavily Democratic, Denver-based 1st Congressional District.
Walia, the 33-year-old son of Indian immigrants, launched his campaign last summer by declaring he intends to fight for "the people who’ve been left behind by politicians across the spectrum."
"Thank you so much, @marwilliamson!!!" Walia tweeted in reply to Williamson. "This means the world to me and my team!"
In a fundraising email sent Wednesday morning, Walia told supporters Williamson had catapulted his campaign to national attention and heaped praise on the celebrity.
"Marianne has been a voice on the national stage for progress in politics and advocating against the rigged political system we live in and I am proud to have her endorsement!" Walia said.
The veteran political operative is the fourth Democrat in as many cycles to challenge DeGette from the left. After routinely winning the nomination for years without opposition, DeGette has faced primaries since 2016, winning each time by overwhelming margins.
DeGette has yet to draw a Republican challenger for the 2022 election.
A spokeswoman for DeGette's campaign declined to comment on Williamson's endorsement.
Last cycle, Williamson endorsed Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Andrew Romanoff in the Colorado primary, among a slew of endorsements she bestowed upon dark-horse progressive candidates for Congress.
Romanoff lost the Senate primary to former Gov. John Hickenlooper, who stood next to Williamson on stage in Miami a year earlier at the first presidential primary debate during Hickenlooper's own brief presidential run.
Hickenlooper abandoned his White House bid a few months after the debate. He went on to win his party's nod for the Senate and then unseated Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.
Williams, for her part, stayed in the presidential race until early January 2020. While she barely registered in the polls, her unabashedly left-leaning "politics of love" drew more attention than many presidential campaigns run by more conventional politicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.