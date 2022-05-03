In this file photo, anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. According to a leaked draft of a decision in the case reported by Politico on Monday, May, 2, 2022, a majority of justices are preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade entirely.