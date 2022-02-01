For the fourth consecutive quarter, Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert raised more in campaign contributions than any other U.S. House candidate in Colorado, and it wasn't even close.
The freshman lawmaker from Silt reported raising just over $800,000 for the three-month period that ended Dec. 31, bringing her total contributions for the year to nearly $3.6 million. She finished the year with about $2 million in the bank.
Meanwhile, the two leading Democrats and three leading Republicans running in Colorado's new, toss-up congressional district each posted quarterly fundraising totals between about $125,000 and $160,000.
Boebert's numbers dwarfed those reported by incumbents and challengers running in the 2022 election in Colorado's eight congressional districts, with a Democrat who withdrew after spending most of the year running against Boebert posting the next closest totals for the year.
Congressional candidates were required to file quarterly reports with the Federal Election Commission by midnight Monday.
State Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, ended her campaign against Boebert in early October after the new boundaries of the Western Slope-based 3rd Congressional District were finalized, but not before hauling in nearly $2 million for the year. Donovan reported raising just $41,000 in the final quarter and finished the year with $430,000 in the bank after refunding around $34,000 in contributions.
Boebert's leading Democratic challenger, Sol Sandoval, a community activist and first-time candidate from Pueblo, nearly became the statewide runner-up for the quarter among House candidates, but U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Boulder Democrat seeking his third term, barely edged her out for that distinction.
Raising just over $208,000, Sandoval brought her total receipts for the cycle to about $535,000 and closed out the year with $56,000 cash on hand.
State Rep. Don Valdez of La Jara, another Democrat challenging Boebert, raised about $55,000 for the quarter and finished with about $22,000 in the bank. He's pulled in $285,000 total since launching his campaign.
Democrats Debby Burnett and Colin Wilhelm are also among the crowded field of candidates aiming to take on Boebert. Burnett, a veterinarian from Walden, raised about $60,000 for the quarter, bringing her total for the cycle to $178,000 and finishing the year with about $58,000 on hand. Wilhelm, a Glenwood Springs attorney, only raised about $10,000 for the quarter but loaned his campaign $150,000, bringing his total loans to nearly $300,000 for the cycle. He finished the quarter with about $94,000 in the bank.
Two Republicans are campaigning against Boebert in the primary, though only one of them — Archuleta County business owner Marina Zimmerman — got in the race early enough to be required to file a year-end report. Zimmerman raised about $22,000 for the quarter, bringing her total receipts for the cycle to about $43,000, and began the year with about $15,000 in the bank.
State Sen. Don Coram, a Montrose Republican, launched his campaign in January so he won't have to report fundraising totals until April 15.
The major candidates from both parties in the state's new 8th Congressional District all reported raising similar amounts for the quarter. The evenly divided district, covering portions of Adams and Weld counties on the Interstate 25 corridor north of the Denver metro area, is likely to be home to Colorado's most competitive House race this year.
The two top Democratic candidates raised almost identical amounts for the quarter, though state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a pediatrician from Thornton, finished the year with roughly twice as much on hand as Adams County Commissioner Charles "Chaz" Tedesco, since Caraveo got a head start when she jumped in the race during the previous quarter.
Caraveo raised $155,000 for the quarter, bringing her total for the cycle to about $255,000, and had almost $180,000 cash on hand. Tedesco also raised roughly $155,000 and had nearly $90,000 in the bank.
Republican Jan Kulmann, the mayor of Thornton and an oil and gas executive, reported raising just over $155,000 for the quarter. After spending $1,500, she reported about $154,000 on hand.
Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, a former state lawmaker, had receipts totaling $162,000 including a $33,000 loan from herself. She finished the year with about $130,000.
State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, a former Weld County commissioner, raised $123,000 and had $115,000 left to spend.
The field in the Democratic-leaning 7th Congressional District is still taking shape, following eight-term U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter's announcement last month that the Arvada Democrat won't seek re-election. While one Democrat and several Republicans have jumped in the race since, only Republican Laurel Imer reported raising money in the fourth quarter, and she didn't raise much.
Imer, a Trump supporter who ran unsuccessfully for the legislature in the last cycle, raised about $10,000 in the quarter and finished with about $5,400 on hand. Her total fundraising for the year stands at $46,000.
Army veteran and former oil and gas executive Erik Aadland, a Pine Republican, switched from the U.S. Senate primary to the 7th CD just days before the end of the fourth quarter. His fundraising report for the House race is unavailable.
Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen appears to have cleared a path to the nomination in the district in recent weeks, securing endorsements from Perlmutter, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and the other Democratic members of the U.S. House delegation. She reported about $44,000 in the bank at the end of the quarter, funds left over from her 2017 run for the same seat when Perlmutter was mounting a short-lived campaign for governor.
Elsewhere around the state, congressional incumbents hauled in by far the largest share of donations and started the year with substantial war chests.
In the Denver-based 1st Congressional District, Democratic U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette raised about $165,000 and had $492,000 on hand. Neal Walia, her leading primary challenger, took in about $23,000 for the quarter and had about $56,000 in the bank after raising about $124,000 since he launched his campaign last summer.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who is seeking a third term representing the safely Democratic 2nd Congressional District, raised $210,000 for a total approaching $1.2 million for the cycle. He had nearly $1.6 million in the bank. He has yet to draw a challenger.
U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, the four-term incumbent in the solidly Republican 4th Congressional District, raised $172,000 for the quarter, bringing his total for the year to $709,000. He finished with close to $570,000 in the bank. His Democratic challenger, Isaac McCorkle, raised $12,000 and had $163,000 in the bank.
Republican Doug Lamborn, seeking a ninth term representing the heavily GOP 5th Congressional District, raised $100,000 for the quarter and had $438,000 on hand. He's brought in just over $225,000 for the cycle. Lamborn is facing a primary challenge from state Rep. Dave Williams, but Williams declared his candidacy at the end of the fourth quarter so he won't report fundraising until the following period.
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat running for a third term in the Democratic-leaning suburban 6th Congressional District, raised $188,000 and finished the year with almost $1.8 million on hand. His total fundraising for the cycle tops $1.2 million.
