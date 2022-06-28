U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Silt, will return to Washington, D.C., to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, after handily beating her primary challenger, the unofficial tally shows.
The Associated Press also declared Boebert the winner of the 3rd CD's Republican primary.
BREAKING: Lauren Boebert wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 7:36 p.m. MDT. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 29, 2022
Boebert has so far cornered 64% of the vote, compared to state Sen. Don Coram's 36%, with roughly 70,000 votes so far counted.
One of the county's most-watched congressional races is in Colorado's western slope, where Boebert, a conservative firebrand, faces a challenge from Coram.
The winner in this largely-Republican dominated district will still have to face the victor of the three-way Democratic primary, but the district leans heavily Republican.
In that Democratic primary, Adam Frisch of Woody Creek holds a 3% point lead over Sol Sandoval of Pueblo, with Alex Walker of Eagle County a distant third. The race is too close to call as of 9 p.m.
Frisch has been dominant on the Western Slope while Sandoval has done well in Pueblo and southern Colorado counties in the district.
Watch: Former gubernatorial chief of staff on primary results
Watch: KUSA coverage of primary election
